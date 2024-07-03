What is RAM board?
RAM board stands for Reusable, Adjustable and Moveable board. It is a versatile, durable, and sustainable building material that is commonly used in construction and remodeling projects. RAM board provides protection for floors, walls, countertops, and other surfaces during construction by creating a barrier that prevents damage from heavy foot traffic, spills, and debris.
RAM board is made from a heavy-duty kraft paper that is laminated with a non-slip backing that prevents the board from sliding or shifting. It is also resistant to water, paint, and other liquids, making it ideal for protecting surfaces during construction projects. RAM board is available in various sizes and thicknesses to suit different project needs.
RAM board is a cost-effective solution for protecting surfaces during construction and remodeling projects. It is easy to install and remove, and can be reused multiple times, reducing waste and minimizing the environmental impact of construction projects. RAM board is also recyclable, making it a sustainable choice for builders and contractors.
RAM board is versatile and can be used in a variety of applications, including protecting floors, walls, countertops, and other surfaces during construction. It is durable and can withstand heavy foot traffic, spills, and debris, making it an ideal choice for protecting surfaces in high-traffic areas.
RAM board is adjustable, meaning it can be easily cut to fit around corners, angles, and edges. It can also be folded or rolled up for easy storage and transportation. RAM board is a flexible and convenient solution for protecting surfaces during construction projects.
RAM board is moveable, meaning it can be easily repositioned as needed. This makes it easy to protect multiple surfaces with a single board, saving time and labor costs. RAM board can be quickly and easily moved from one area to another, making it a versatile option for protecting surfaces during construction projects.
RAM board is a popular choice for contractors, builders, and DIY enthusiasts who are looking for a reliable and durable solution for protecting surfaces during construction projects. It is a versatile, cost-effective, and sustainable building material that offers protection for floors, walls, countertops, and other surfaces.
FAQs about RAM board:
1. Is RAM board waterproof?
Yes, RAM board is resistant to water and other liquids, making it ideal for protecting surfaces during construction projects.
2. Can RAM board be reused?
Yes, RAM board can be reused multiple times, reducing waste and minimizing the environmental impact of construction projects.
3. How thick is RAM board?
RAM board is available in various thicknesses, ranging from 10 mil to 60 mil, to suit different project needs.
4. Is RAM board easy to install?
Yes, RAM board is easy to install and remove, making it a convenient option for protecting surfaces during construction projects.
5. Can RAM board be cut to fit around corners?
Yes, RAM board is adjustable and can be easily cut to fit around corners, angles, and edges.
6. Is RAM board recyclable?
Yes, RAM board is recyclable, making it a sustainable choice for builders and contractors.
7. Does RAM board have a non-slip backing?
Yes, RAM board is laminated with a non-slip backing that prevents the board from sliding or shifting.
8. How is RAM board different from traditional floor protection materials?
RAM board is reusable, adjustable, and moveable, making it a more versatile and cost-effective option for protecting surfaces during construction projects.
9. Can RAM board be used on countertops?
Yes, RAM board can be used to protect countertops and other surfaces during construction and remodeling projects.
10. Is RAM board durable?
Yes, RAM board is durable and can withstand heavy foot traffic, spills, and debris, making it an ideal choice for protecting surfaces in high-traffic areas.
11. How is RAM board stored when not in use?
RAM board can be folded or rolled up for easy storage and transportation when not in use.
12. Where can RAM board be purchased?
RAM board can be purchased from hardware stores, construction suppliers, and online retailers.