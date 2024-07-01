What is monitor model?

The Monitor Model is a linguistic theory proposed by Stephen Krashen and Terrell in 1983. This model has significantly contributed to our understanding of second language acquisition. The Monitor Model suggests that language learning occurs in two different ways: acquisition and learning. Acquisition refers to the unconscious and natural process of language development, while learning is the conscious application of formal rules and grammar.
The Components of Monitor Model:
The Monitor Model consists of three main components that work together to facilitate language acquisition:
1. The Acquisition-Learning Hypothesis:
The acquisition-learning hypothesis states that language acquisition is a subconscious process wherein learners naturally develop language skills through exposure to meaningful interactions. In contrast, learning refers to the conscious application of language rules through studying grammar and formal instruction.
2. The Monitor Hypothesis:
According to the monitor hypothesis, the “monitor” serves as an internal mechanism that checks and corrects language production. This conscious monitoring process, influenced by formal learning, is responsible for correcting errors and refining learners’ language output.
3. The Natural Order Hypothesis:
The natural order hypothesis suggests that language learners acquire linguistic features in a pre-determined order, irrespective of formal instruction. This hypothesis implies that learners will naturally progress through the stages of language acquisition, acquiring new vocabulary, grammar structures, and pronunciation in a predictable manner.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. What is the difference between acquisition and learning?
Acquisition refers to the unconscious process of language development through meaningful interactions, while learning entails the conscious application of formal rules and grammar.
2. Does the Monitor Model support a specific teaching method?
The Monitor Model does not endorse one specific teaching method, but it emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for meaningful language acquisition.
3. Can the monitor hypothesis hinder fluency?
When learners excessively rely on the monitor, it can hinder fluency by causing overthinking and slowing down the language production process.
4. How does the natural order hypothesis affect language teaching?
The understanding of the natural order hypothesis helps teachers organize language instruction to align with learners’ natural progression and anticipate the challenges they may face.
5. Can acquisition occur in a classroom setting?
Acquisition can occur in various settings, including the classroom, as long as learners are engaged in meaningful interactions and exposed to authentic language use.
6. Does the Monitor Model apply to second language acquisition only?
No, the Monitor Model can also be applied to first language acquisition, as it explains the subconscious and conscious processes involved in language learning.
7. Is the Monitor Model applicable to all age groups?
Yes, the Monitor Model is applicable to language learners of all age groups, as language acquisition occurs naturally at any age.
8. How can teachers encourage the acquisition process?
Teachers can encourage the acquisition process by providing ample opportunities for meaningful language use, introducing authentic materials, and creating a supportive and interactive learning environment.
9. What is the role of error correction in the Monitor Model?
Error correction plays a role in refining language output by encouraging learners to compare their own language production with the target language, thus incorporating formal learning into the acquisition process.
10. Can learners achieve fluency solely through acquisition?
Yes, language fluency can be achieved solely through acquisition. However, the learning component can help refine and enhance learners’ language proficiency.
11. How can language learners balance acquisition and learning?
Language learners can strike a balance between acquisition and learning by regularly engaging in meaningful language practice while also investing time in studying grammar and formal language rules.
12. Is the Monitor Model universally accepted?
While the Monitor Model has made significant contributions to our understanding of language acquisition, it is not without its critics. However, its principles remain influential in second language acquisition research and language teaching methodologies.