What is Keyboard Cat?
Keyboard Cat is a viral video sensation that took the internet by storm in 2007. It features a cat named Fatso sitting on a keyboard, seemingly playing a tune. The footage was originally shot in the 1980s by Charlie Schmidt and gained popularity when it was uploaded on YouTube by Brad O’Farrell. The video quickly became an internet meme and spawned numerous remixes, parodies, and references in popular culture.
The video showcases the adorable feline sitting on an electronic keyboard, pawing at the keys in a seemingly rhythmic manner. The cat’s actions, coupled with amusing music dubbed over the footage, created an entertaining and memorable clip. The simplicity and charm of Keyboard Cat resonated with viewers worldwide, making it one of the most iconic and beloved viral videos of all time.
This peculiar video caught the attention of millions and became a widespread sensation on the web, captivating both cat lovers and internet users in general. The original Keyboard Cat clip has since received millions of views, and it continues to entertain and brighten the mood of people all around the world.
FAQs about Keyboard Cat
1. Who is the cat in the Keyboard Cat video?
The cat in the original Keyboard Cat video is named Fatso. However, Fatso sadly passed away in 1987, long before the video gained internet fame.
2. Is Keyboard Cat real?
Yes, Keyboard Cat was a real cat named Fatso. However, the video footage of Fatso playing the keyboard was edited and dubbed with music to create the viral video.
3. Where did the music in the video come from?
The music used in the Keyboard Cat video is an excerpt from the 1967 song “Cantina Theme” composed by John Williams for the Star Wars franchise.
4. How did Keyboard Cat become a meme?
Keyboard Cat became a meme after its original video gained popularity on YouTube and various other platforms. People started remixing and parodying the video, inserting Fatso’s keyboard-playing antics into different contexts, thereby creating a new form of internet humor.
5. What other videos feature Keyboard Cat?
Keyboard Cat has appeared in several spin-off videos, including collaborations with other popular internet memes. Some notable examples include Keyboard Cat accompanying a dramatic exit or playing along with failed stunts, creating a humorous juxtaposition.
6. Has Keyboard Cat appeared in any commercials or movies?
Yes, Keyboard Cat has made cameo appearances in commercials, movies, and TV shows. Its popularity led to collaborations in various media projects, showcasing the enduring influence of the viral video.
7. What is the cultural significance of Keyboard Cat?
Keyboard Cat represents the power of viral content and its ability to capture the attention and imagination of millions. Its influence extends beyond the internet, with appearances in mainstream media, and it has left an indelible mark on popular culture.
8. How did the original Keyboard Cat video resurface?
Brad O’Farrell, an internet user and musician, stumbled upon the original video footage and decided to upload it on YouTube in 2007. Since then, the video has gained millions of views and sparked the Keyboard Cat phenomenon.
9. Are there any copyright issues related to Keyboard Cat?
The original video footage of Keyboard Cat and the associated music are subject to copyright. However, the popularity and widespread use of the video have led to a general acceptance of it as a cultural phenomenon, and its usage is often regarded as transformative and within the realm of fair use.
10. Are there any official merchandise or products featuring Keyboard Cat?
Yes, due to its immense popularity, official Keyboard Cat merchandise is available for purchase. You can find t-shirts, mugs, keychains, and other items featuring the iconic feline and its keyboard-playing antics.
11. Can Keyboard Cat still be found on the internet?
Yes, the original Keyboard Cat video and its various remixes, parodies, and spin-offs can still be easily found on platforms like YouTube. Even after more than a decade since its original upload, Keyboard Cat’s influence remains alive and well.
12. How did Keyboard Cat impact the internet cat video trend?
Keyboard Cat played a significant role in popularizing the trend of cat videos on the internet. It inspired many pet owners to film and share their own feline companions’ amusing antics, contributing to the proliferation of adorable and entertaining cat content online.