What is header in computer network?

Computer networks are composed of various layers where data is exchanged between devices to facilitate communication. A critical component of this data exchange is the header, which plays a significant role in the network communication process. In this article, we will explore what a header is in a computer network and its importance.
What is a Header in Computer Network?
**A header in a computer network is a crucial part of a packet or frame that contains essential information about the transmission and destination of the data.** It is the initial part of a message, preceding the actual data payload, and carries information required for network devices to identify, process, route, and deliver the message accurately.
Typically, a header consists of multiple fields, each serving a specific purpose. These fields include source and destination addresses, sequence numbers, error detection codes, and various control bits. The exact composition of the header depends on the specific protocol in use, such as TCP, IP, Ethernet, etc.
Headers are added to the data at the Network Layer (Layer 3) or the Data Link Layer (Layer 2) of the OSI (Open Systems Interconnection) model, depending on the network protocol being used. They are crucial for effective communication within a network and ensure that data reaches the intended recipient correctly.
Why is the Header Important in a Computer Network?
The header carries vital information necessary for the proper functioning of computer networks. Its importance lies in several key aspects:
1. **Source and Destination Addressing**: The header contains the source and destination IP addresses, allowing network devices to identify the sender and receiver of the data. This addressing information is crucial for delivering the message accurately.
2. **Sequencing and Acknowledgment**: Headers often include sequence numbers and acknowledgment fields for protocols that require reliable delivery, such as TCP. These help in ensuring the correct order and receipt of data packets.
3. **Error Detection and Correction**: Headers may contain error detection fields, such as checksums, that enable the recipient to verify the integrity of the data. If errors are detected, some protocols facilitate error correction procedures.
4. **Control and Routing Information**: Network protocols leverage header fields to provide control information to network devices, allowing them to route, prioritize, and manage the data flow effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. What are the different types of headers used in computer networks?
There are various types of headers used in computer networks, including IP headers, TCP headers, UDP headers, and Ethernet headers, among others.
2. How is header information added to a data packet?
Header information is added by network devices, such as routers or switches, as the data packet travels through the network. Each device that handles the packet adds or modifies the header fields relevant to its operation.
3. What is the purpose of checksums in network headers?
Checksums in network headers help in detecting errors during transmission. They provide a way to verify the integrity of the data and ensure that it has not been altered or corrupted.
4. Can headers be encrypted to protect sensitive information?
Yes, headers, along with the entire payload, can be encrypted using encryption algorithms like SSL or IPSec to secure sensitive data transmitted over the network.
5. How does the size of a header impact network performance?
Larger headers can contribute to increased network overhead and reduce overall network performance. Thus, it is crucial to keep header sizes as optimized as possible.
6. Are headers stripped off at each network hop?
Headers are typically inspected and processed by network devices at each hop, but they are not always entirely stripped off. Some parts of the header may be modified or updated to facilitate routing and forwarding.
7. Can headers be used for traffic prioritization?
Yes, headers often include fields for traffic classification and prioritization, allowing network devices to give preference to certain types of traffic, ensuring quality of service requirements are met.
8. What happens if a header is missing or corrupted?
Missing or corrupted headers can lead to communication failures or incorrect delivery of data packets. The receiving device may discard the packet or request a retransmission.
9. Do headers have a fixed length?
The length of a header varies depending on the networking protocol. Different protocols have specific requirements for header length, which can range from a few bytes to a few hundred bytes.
10. How is the header information interpreted at the receiving end?
The receiving device interprets the header information based on the protocol used. It uses the fields in the header to determine the necessary actions, such as routing, error detection, or data processing.
11. Can headers be modified during transmission?
Headers can be modified during transmission by network devices as the packet traverses the network. This modification often includes updating fields such as the TTL (Time-to-Live) or checksum values.
12. Are headers present in all types of network communications?
Headers are primarily used in packet-switched networks, where messages are divided into small packets. They are less prevalent in circuit-switched networks, which establish dedicated communication paths.