RAM powertrain warranty covers the major components that make up the powertrain of a vehicle. The powertrain is essentially the parts that generate power and deliver it to the wheels. It consists of the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. When you purchase a RAM vehicle, it typically comes with a warranty that covers the powertrain for a certain period of time or mileage. This warranty offers peace of mind for owners, as it protects against potential costly repairs to these vital components.
What is covered under RAM powertrain warranty?
**Under a RAM powertrain warranty, the following components are typically covered:**
1. **Engine:** The engine is the heart of the vehicle, and the warranty usually covers any defects or malfunctions within the engine.
2. **Transmission:** The transmission is responsible for shifting gears and transferring power from the engine to the wheels. The warranty typically covers any issues with the transmission.
3. **Drivetrain:** The drivetrain includes components like the driveshaft, axles, and differential that deliver power to the wheels. These components are typically covered under the powertrain warranty.
What are some common FAQs related to RAM powertrain warranty?
1. **Does the powertrain warranty cover regular maintenance like oil changes?**
No, the powertrain warranty only covers repairs or replacements of the specified components. Regular maintenance is the owner’s responsibility.
2. **Do I have to get my vehicle serviced at a specific dealership to maintain the warranty?**
It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for service intervals, but you do not have to go to a specific dealership to maintain the warranty.
3. **Is the powertrain warranty transferable if I sell my vehicle?**
Yes, most RAM powertrain warranties are transferable to a new owner, which can increase the value of the vehicle.
4. **Are there any exclusions to what is covered under the powertrain warranty?**
Some warranties may have exclusions for wear-and-tear items or damage caused by improper maintenance or accidents.
5. **Can I purchase an extended powertrain warranty for my RAM vehicle?**
Yes, many dealerships offer extended warranty options for additional coverage beyond the standard powertrain warranty.
6. **How long does a typical RAM powertrain warranty last?**
The length of the warranty can vary, but it’s typically around 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.
7. **What should I do if I experience a problem with a covered component under the powertrain warranty?**
Take your vehicle to an authorized RAM service center to have it diagnosed and repaired under the warranty.
8. **Does the powertrain warranty cover towing if my vehicle breaks down?**
Some warranties may include roadside assistance or towing services as part of the coverage.
9. **Are modifications to the vehicle covered under the powertrain warranty?**
Any modifications that affect the powertrain components may void the warranty, so it’s important to check with the manufacturer.
10. **Can I purchase a RAM powertrain warranty separately if my vehicle didn’t come with one?**
Some dealerships offer the option to purchase a powertrain warranty separately for added peace of mind.
11. **Do I need to keep records of maintenance and repairs to maintain the powertrain warranty?**
It’s always a good idea to keep records of all maintenance and repairs to show that the vehicle has been properly maintained.
12. **What happens if I have a problem with a non-covered component at the same time as a covered powertrain component?**
In some cases, the repair may be covered under a separate warranty or service contract, so it’s important to check with the dealership.