Computrace is a sophisticated security feature that is integrated into certain models of Dell laptops. It offers a range of benefits to users, ensuring their device’s safety and providing a reliable method of tracking it in case of theft or loss.
What is Computrace in Dell laptop?
Computrace is a software application developed by Absolute Software that comes pre-installed on selected Dell laptop models. It provides a comprehensive security system that helps protect your laptop and data from theft or unauthorized use.
How does Computrace work?
When your Dell laptop is equipped with Computrace, the software is embedded in the device’s firmware. This enables it to function at a low level, even if the operating system is replaced or the hard drive is reformatted. The software establishes a connection with Absolute Software’s monitoring center, allowing you to remotely track and control your laptop in case it is lost or stolen.
What features does Computrace offer?
Computrace encompasses a range of powerful features, including:
1. Theft Recovery: In the unfortunate event that your Dell laptop is stolen, Computrace enables law enforcement to track and recover it.
2. Data Protection: Computrace can remotely lock your laptop and delete sensitive data, ensuring your information remains secure.
3. Secure Asset Tracking: The software keeps a record of your device’s location, allowing you to track its movements and retrieve it if necessary.
4. Geolocation: Computrace utilizes GPS, Wi-Fi triangulation, and IP address tracking to establish the geographical location of your laptop.
How can I activate Computrace on my Dell laptop?
To activate Computrace on your Dell laptop, follow these steps:
1. Ensure your laptop model is compatible with Computrace by visiting the Dell website.
2. If compatible, contact Dell or Absolute Software to purchase a Computrace subscription.
3. The software will be pre-installed on your laptop, but you will still need to activate it by registering your device with Absolute Software.
Is Computrace only available on Dell laptops?
No, Computrace is not exclusive to Dell laptops. Absolute Software’s Computrace technology is also available on laptops from other leading manufacturers, providing users with similar security features and benefits.
What should I do if my Dell laptop with Computrace is stolen?
If your Dell laptop equipped with Computrace is stolen, follow these steps:
1. Report the theft to the local law enforcement agency.
2. Contact Absolute Software’s Theft Recovery Team, providing them with the police report number.
3. Absolute Software’s team will work with law enforcement to track and recover your stolen laptop.
Can Computrace be removed from my Dell laptop?
Computrace is embedded in the laptop’s firmware and cannot be easily removed. Even if the hard drive is replaced or the operating system is reformatted, Computrace will remain active and connected to the Absolute Software monitoring center.
Is Computrace a free feature on Dell laptops?
No, Computrace is not a free feature on Dell laptops. It requires a separate subscription to Absolute Software’s Computrace service. The cost of the subscription varies depending on the subscription duration and level of service.
Does Computrace affect my laptop’s performance?
Computrace operates at a low level in the firmware and has a minimal impact on your laptop’s performance. It is designed to work seamlessly in the background without causing any noticeable slowdowns or issues.
Can I install Computrace on my existing Dell laptop?
If your Dell laptop is compatible with Computrace and does not already have it pre-installed, you may be able to install it. Contact Dell or Absolute Software for further information and guidance.
Can I transfer my Computrace subscription to a new Dell laptop?
Yes, it is possible to transfer your Computrace subscription to a new Dell laptop. Consult with Absolute Software for instructions on how to transfer your existing subscription.
Is Computrace effective in preventing laptop theft?
Computrace acts as an effective deterrent against laptop theft and improves the chances of recovery in case of theft. The software’s remote tracking and wiping features provide an added layer of security that discourages potential thieves from targeting your Dell laptop.