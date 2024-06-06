What is computer called in hindi language?

In Hindi, the word for computer is “कंप्यूटर” (kampyūṭar).
Computers have become an integral part of our lives, helping us in various ways. Whether it is for personal use or in professional settings, computers have revolutionized the way we work, communicate, learn, and even entertain ourselves. But have you ever wondered what these incredible machines are called in Hindi? Let’s find out!
1. What does the term “कंप्यूटर” (kampyūṭar) mean?
The term “कंप्यूटर” (kampyūṭar) in Hindi is a borrowed word from English, referring to electronic devices capable of performing various tasks.
2. How is computer technology referred to in Hindi?
The broader term for computer technology in Hindi is “कंप्यूटर विज्ञान” (kampyūṭar vigyān), which translates to “computer science.”
3. Is there any other term for computer in Hindi?
While “कंप्यूटर” is the most commonly used term, some people also refer to computers as “संगणक” (saṅgaṇak) or “गणक” (gaṇak), which both mean “calculator” in English.
4. Can you provide some examples of computer-related terminologies in Hindi?
Sure! Here are a few commonly used computer-related terminologies in Hindi:
– Keyboard: “कुंजीपटल” (kuñjīpaṭal)
– Mouse: “माउस” (māus)
– Monitor: “मॉनिटर” (mọṉiṭar)
– Internet: “इंटरनेट” (iṇṭerneṭ)
– Software: “सॉफ़्टवेयर” (sofṭveyạr)
– Hardware: “हार्डवेयर” (haraḍveyạr)
– Printer: “प्रिंटर” (priṇṭar)
– Email: “ईमेल” (īmel)
5. Are there any specific words for laptop and desktop computers in Hindi?
Yes, in Hindi, a laptop is called “लैपटॉप” (laipṭọp) and a desktop computer is referred to as “डेस्कटॉप” (ḍeskaṭọp).
6. What about terms for computer parts?
Here are a few terms for computer parts in Hindi:
– Hard Drive: “हार्ड ड्राइव” (hārḍ ḍraiv)
– RAM: “रैंडम एक्सेस मेमोरी” (raiṇḍam ekṣes memori)
– CPU: “सीपीयू” (sīpīyū)
– Motherboard: “मदरबोर्ड” (mạḍarborḍ)
7. How prevalent is the use of Hindi terminology for computers?
Hindi terminology for computers is widely used within Indian communities, especially in India, where Hindi is one of the official languages. However, English terminologies are also commonly used due to the dominance of English in the field of technology.
8. Are Hindi keyboards available for typing in Hindi?
Yes, there are Hindi keyboards available with specific Hindi characters and key mappings, allowing users to type in Hindi on their computers.
9. Are there any Hindi programming languages?
Yes, there are programming languages specifically designed to write code in Hindi, such as HindiScript and BhashaScript. However, English programming languages like C++, Java, and Python are more widely used.
10. Are there any Hindi computer courses available?
Absolutely! There are numerous computer courses available in Hindi, catering to learners who prefer to study and understand computer technology in their native language.
11. Can you switch the language of computer operating systems to Hindi?
Some computer operating systems, such as Windows and Android, offer language settings that allow users to switch their system’s language to Hindi or select Hindi as an additional language.
12. Are there Hindi equivalents for common computer commands?
Yes, many common computer commands, like copy, paste, save, and delete, have Hindi equivalents that can be used while operating computers in Hindi.
In conclusion, the word for computer in Hindi is “कंप्यूटर” (kampyūṭar). Computers have become an integral part of our lives, and it’s fascinating to explore how different languages embrace and adapt to this technology. So, whether you refer to it as “कंप्यूटर” or any other Hindi term, these machines continue to enhance our lives and connect us to the digital world.