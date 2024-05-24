What is cls in computer?

Cls is a command used in various computer programming languages that stands for “clear screen.” When executed, it clears the current terminal or command prompt screen, removing all text and resetting the display.
The cls command is commonly used in command-line interfaces (CLI) to provide a clean and fresh display, making it easier to read and interact with the newly cleared screen. It is especially helpful when the screen becomes cluttered with excessive output or when starting a new session.
In most operating systems, including Windows, DOS, and Unix-like systems, the cls command is readily available and can be executed by simply typing “cls” followed by pressing the Enter key.
Related or similar FAQs about cls in computer:
1. When is cls used in computer programming?
Cls is typically used in command-line programming languages or scripting environments to clear the screen and provide a fresh interface for new input or output.
2. What are some common programming languages that use cls?
Some common programming languages that use cls as the clear screen command include Windows Command Prompt (CMD), MS-DOS, Powershell, and various Unix shell environments (e.g., Bash).
3. Can I use cls in a graphical user interface (GUI) environment?
No, cls is specifically designed for command-line interfaces and is not applicable within graphical user interfaces where screen clearing is typically handled by the GUI framework or application.
4. Is cls case-sensitive?
No, cls is usually not case-sensitive. In most programming languages, including Windows-based systems, cls can be typed in either uppercase or lowercase without affecting its functionality.
5. Does cls permanently delete information from the screen?
No, cls simply clears the screen temporarily by removing the current text and resetting the display. It does not permanently delete any information; it only provides a visual clean-up of the screen.
6. How can I clear the screen in a programming language that does not have a cls command?
If a programming language or environment does not have a built-in cls command, you can typically achieve a similar effect by printing multiple lines or using system-specific functions or libraries to clear the screen.
7. Can I undo the cls command and retrieve the cleared text?
No, once the cls command is executed and the screen is cleared, the previously displayed text is lost. If you need to preserve the output for future reference, consider redirecting it to a file or storing it in a separate variable.
8. Does cls clear only the visible text or the entire buffer?
Cls typically clears the visible text on the screen while maintaining the buffer, so you can still scroll up and view previously displayed output. However, the behavior may vary depending on the specific command-line environment or programming language.
9. Can I assign a different command to clear the screen instead of cls?
While cls is the standard clear screen command in many programming languages, you may be able to assign a different command or create a custom function to achieve the same result. However, this depends on the language and its flexibility.
10. Are there any alternatives to cls?
Depending on the programming language or environment you are using, there may be alternative commands or functions available to clear the screen. Some common alternatives include “clear” in Unix-based systems and “cls()” in the Python programming language.
11. Can cls clear the screen in remote terminal sessions?
Yes, when used in remote terminal sessions, the cls command typically clears the screen on the remote machine, providing a clean interface for input and output. However, it does not affect the local machine’s display.
12. What happens if I use cls on a non-supportive operating system or environment?
If you use cls on a non-supportive operating system or environment, the command may result in an error message indicating that the command is not recognized or supported. It is crucial to check the documentation or the command’s compatibility before using it.