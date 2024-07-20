What is aws ram?

AWS RAM, or Amazon Web Services Resource Access Manager, is a service offered by Amazon that allows users to securely share AWS resources across multiple AWS accounts in a controlled manner. It simplifies the process of resource sharing by eliminating the need to create duplicate resources in different accounts, thereby providing a more efficient and cost-effective solution for resource management and utilization.
1. How does AWS RAM work?
AWS RAM allows you to create a resource share and specify which resources in your account should be shared. These resources can include Amazon EC2 instances, Amazon S3 buckets, AWS Transit Gateways, and others. You can then invite other AWS accounts to join your resource share, granting them controlled access to the shared resources.
2. What are the benefits of using AWS RAM?
By utilizing AWS RAM, you can reduce resource duplication and consolidate management of your AWS resources. It simplifies resource sharing across multiple accounts, enabling collaboration and facilitating the seamless deployment of applications that span multiple accounts while maintaining control over access and permissions.
3. Can I share resources with accounts in different regions?
Yes, AWS RAM supports resource sharing across different regions, allowing you to share resources with accounts located in different geographical regions.
4. How is access to shared resources controlled?
Access to shared resources is controlled through AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) policies. The owner of the shared resource specifies the permissions that other accounts have on the shared resource, ensuring that access is granted only as desired.
5. Can I modify or revoke resource sharing permissions?
Yes, as the resource owner, you have full control over the permissions granted to other accounts. You can modify or revoke resource sharing permissions at any time, providing flexibility and ensuring that access is aligned with changing requirements.
6. Can I share resources with AWS Organizations?
Yes, AWS RAM seamlessly integrates with AWS Organizations, enabling you to easily share resources with all accounts within an organization or specific organizational units.
7. Is AWS RAM free to use?
There is no additional cost for using AWS RAM itself, you only pay for the resources you share. However, data transfer costs or other associated charges may apply.
8. Can I share resources with accounts outside my organization?
Yes, AWS RAM allows you to share resources with any AWS account, whether it is within your organization or located outside it. This flexibility enables collaboration with partners, customers, or vendors.
9. Are there any limitations on the types of resources that can be shared?
Most AWS resources can be shared using AWS RAM, including virtual private clouds (VPCs), security groups, subnets, and more. However, there might be some resource-specific limitations. It is recommended to consult the AWS documentation for a complete list of supported resources.
10. Can I share resources across multiple AWS regions within the same account?
No, AWS RAM is intended for sharing resources across multiple AWS accounts, and not within the same account. For sharing resources within the same account, you can use other mechanisms such as VPC peering or resource-level permissions.
11. Can shared resources be accessed simultaneously by multiple accounts?
Yes, shared resources can be accessed simultaneously by multiple accounts, depending on the access permissions granted. This allows for efficient collaboration and resource utilization.
12. Is there a limit to the number of accounts I can invite to a resource share?
Yes, the maximum number of accounts you can invite to a resource share is 50. However, an invited account can further share the resources with other accounts, expanding the reach of shared resources.