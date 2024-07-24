What is Apple smart keyboard folio?

The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is a specially designed keyboard and protective case combo that is specifically made for Apple iPad Pro models. It provides users with a convenient and efficient typing experience while offering protection and versatility.
What is the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio made of?
The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is made of high-quality durable materials such as a soft microfiber lining, a foldable cover, and a responsive keyboard that utilizes a fabric-like material.
How does the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio connect to the iPad?
The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio connects to the iPad via the Smart Connector, which is a port located on the back of compatible iPad models. This eliminates the need for Bluetooth pairing or cables.
What are the key features of the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio?
The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio offers a number of key features, including:
- Portability: It is lightweight and thin, making it easy to carry and transport.
- Protection: It not only provides a full-size keyboard but also protects the front and back of the iPad from scratches and minor impacts.
- Keyboard functionality: The keyboard features responsive keys that allow for fast and accurate typing.
- Adjustable angles: The folio can be adjusted to two different angles, offering a comfortable viewing and typing experience.
- Auto-wake and sleep feature: The iPad automatically wakes up when the folio is opened and goes to sleep when it’s closed.
Is the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio backlit?
No, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio does not have a backlit keyboard. The keys are not illuminated, so it may be less convenient to use in low-light conditions.
Is the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio water-resistant?
The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is not officially advertised as water-resistant. While it may provide some level of protection against minor spills, it is not recommended for use in wet or humid environments.
Can the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio be used with older iPad models?
No, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is specifically designed for use with the iPad Pro models released in recent years, including the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. It is not compatible with older iPad models.
Can the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio be used without disconnecting it?
Yes, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to be used without the need to disconnect it. It stays connected to the iPad via the Smart Connector, allowing for seamless and uninterrupted usage.
Is the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio rechargeable?
No, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio does not require its own separate battery or charging. It draws power directly from the iPad through the Smart Connector, eliminating the need for additional charging or maintenance.
Can the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio be used as a stand for the iPad?
Yes, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio can be used as a stand for the iPad. It provides two adjustable viewing angles, allowing users to find a comfortable position for watching videos, browsing the web, or making video calls.
Does the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio have shortcut keys?
Yes, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features a row of shortcut keys that provide quick access to various functions such as adjusting screen brightness, volume controls, media playback, and more.
What is the price of the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio?
The price of the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio varies depending on the iPad model it is designed for. It generally ranges from around $179 to $199 USD.
Does the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio come with a warranty?
Yes, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio comes with a one-year limited warranty from the date of purchase. This warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship.
Conclusion
The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is a versatile and protective accessory that enhances the usability and productivity of iPad Pro models. With its lightweight design, responsive keyboard, and adjustable angles, it offers a premium typing experience while keeping the iPad safe from scratches and minor impacts.