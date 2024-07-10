What is alt on Apple keyboard?

If you own an Apple computer or have used one, you might have noticed the “alt” key on the keyboard. The alt key, also known as the option key, is a modifier key that provides additional functions when used in combination with other keys on an Apple keyboard. It is denoted by the word “alt” or the symbol ⌥.
What is the purpose of the alt key on an Apple keyboard?
The alt key on an Apple keyboard serves multiple purposes. It acts as a modifier key that allows you to access additional characters and functions that are not readily available on the standard keyboard layout. By pressing the alt key along with another key, you can execute various commands or insert special characters into your text.
What are the key combinations using the alt key?
Using the alt key in combination with other keys can produce a variety of effects. Here are 12 commonly used key combinations with the alt key on an Apple keyboard:
1. How do I type special characters using the alt key?
To type special characters, press and hold the alt key while typing a specific combination of numbers or letters. For example, alt + 4 will produce the cent sign ¢, and alt + G will type the copyright symbol ©.
2. What does alt + tab do on an Apple keyboard?
Pressing alt + tab allows you to switch between open applications quickly. It displays a pop-up window showing the different open applications, and you can navigate through them by continuing to press tab while holding the alt key.
3. How do I create keyboard shortcuts using the alt key?
You can create custom keyboard shortcuts using the alt key by going to System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts. From there, you can define your own shortcuts for various actions or applications.
4. What happens when I press alt + delete?
When you press alt + delete combination on an Apple keyboard, it functions as a forward delete key. It deletes the character that comes after the cursor instead of the one before it.
5. How do I access alternate functions on F-keys using the alt key?
To access alternate functions on the F-keys (F1, F2, etc.) on an Apple keyboard, you need to press the alt key along with the desired F-key. For example, alt + F11 may activate the “Show Desktop” function.
6. What does alt + shift do on an Apple keyboard?
Pressing alt + shift will switch the keyboard input language or keyboard layout.
7. How do I insert special characters in a web browser?
In a web browser, you can insert special characters by holding down the alt key while typing the corresponding numeric code from the numeric keypad. Once you release the alt key, the special character will appear on the screen.
8. What is the alt key equivalent on a Windows keyboard?
The alt key on an Apple keyboard is equivalent to the alt key on a Windows keyboard. Both keys provide similar functions and can be used to produce the same special characters and execute certain commands.
9. How do I access emoji using the alt key?
To access emoji using the alt key, press the alt key together with Control + Space. It will bring up the emoji picker, allowing you to choose and insert emojis into your text easily.
10. Can I remap the alt key to another function?
Yes, you can remap the alt key to perform a different function or assign it as a shortcut using third-party applications or by modifying the keyboard settings found in System Preferences.
11. Are there any Mac-specific functions assigned to the alt key?
While the alt key primarily serves as a modifier key, it doesn’t have any built-in Mac-specific functions assigned to it. Its functionality is mostly dependent on the active application you are using.
12. Does the alt key have any use during startup?
Yes, during startup, the alt key can be used to access the startup manager. By holding down the alt key immediately after turning on your Mac, you can choose a different startup disk or boot into other operating systems if available.
In conclusion, the alt key on an Apple keyboard is a versatile modifier key that provides additional characters and functionalities. By combining it with various keyboard combinations, you can enhance your typing experience and access a wide range of special characters and commands on your Apple computer.