What is a special character on keyboard?

A special character on a keyboard is a symbol or character that is not found among the standard alphabetical and numerical keys. These characters include punctuation marks, mathematical symbols, currency signs, brackets, and other unique symbols used in text and computing.
Special characters serve various purposes in computer programming, typing, and text formatting. They provide additional options for expressing ideas, formatting documents, and representing data.
FAQs about special characters on a keyboard:
1. Why are special characters useful?
Special characters provide a way to enhance text and improve communication by using symbols that extend beyond the standard alphabet. They can convey specific meanings, represent data, or help with organization and formatting.
2. How can I access special characters on my keyboard?
Special characters can be accessed on a keyboard in several ways. On most keyboards, a combination of keys, such as Shift or Alt, is used to input special characters. Alternatively, some operating systems offer character maps or special character menus that allow easy access to a wide range of symbols.
3. Can special characters be used in passwords?
Yes, special characters can be used in passwords to increase their strength. By incorporating special characters like punctuation marks or symbols into passwords, you can make them more complex and harder to guess.
4. Are special characters the same across different keyboard layouts?
No, the arrangement and availability of special characters can vary between different keyboard layouts and language settings. For example, the placement of special characters on a QWERTY keyboard may differ from that on an AZERTY keyboard.
5. What are some common special characters?
Common special characters include the ampersand (&), asterisk (*), dollar sign ($), exclamation point (!), percentage symbol (%), and question mark (?). These characters are frequently used in writing, mathematics, and computer programming.
6. How are special characters different from emojis?
Special characters and emojis are different in nature. Special characters are symbols used for specific purposes, while emojis are pictorial representations used to convey emotions or ideas in electronic communication. They belong to different character sets and serve different functions.
7. Can I create my own special characters?
Creating your own special characters involves using Unicode, a computing standard that assigns unique codes to characters from all writing systems. With the appropriate software, you can create and encode custom characters, although widespread adoption and compatibility may be limited.
8. Are special characters affected by keyboard shortcuts?
Special characters can be affected by keyboard shortcuts, especially if the shortcuts are set up to insert specific characters. For example, pressing Ctrl+Alt+S may insert the section symbol (§) in certain word processing programs.
9. Are there different types of special characters?
Yes, special characters can be categorized into several types. These include punctuation marks, mathematical symbols, currency signs, diacritical marks, emoticons, and more. Each type has its own specific function and usage.
10. Can special characters cause compatibility issues?
In some cases, special characters can cause compatibility issues, especially when dealing with different operating systems or software applications. Not all software or systems may support the same set of characters, leading to display problems or incorrect rendering of text.
11. Are special characters essential for programming?
Special characters play a vital role in programming. They are used for logical and mathematical operations, string manipulation, and representing control characters. Common examples include the equal sign (=), parentheses (), and square brackets [].
12. How do special characters impact search engines and SEO?
Special characters can have an impact on search engine optimization (SEO). Some special characters, like hyphens and underscores, are recognized by search engines to separate words in URLs, affecting the readability and indexing of web pages.
In conclusion, special characters on a keyboard offer a wide range of symbols and characters beyond the standard alphabet and numbers. They serve various purposes in communication, programming, and text formatting, allowing users to express ideas, add unique symbols, and represent data.