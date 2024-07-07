What is a computer based training?

Computer-based training (CBT) is an educational approach that employs computer technology to deliver and facilitate learning materials. It encompasses a wide range of interactive multimedia elements such as graphics, audio, video, and quizzes to provide a comprehensive learning experience.
What are the key features of computer-based training?
Computer-based training typically offers self-paced learning, allowing learners to progress at their own speed. It is highly interactive, engaging users through various multimedia components, and often includes assessments or quizzes to gauge understanding.
How does computer-based training work?
Computer-based training uses software programs that provide instructional content, interactive exercises, and assessments. These programs can be installed on personal computers, used online through web browsers, or accessed through mobile devices. Learners can navigate through the curriculum, interact with the material, and receive feedback.
What are the advantages of computer-based training?
Computer-based training offers several advantages, including flexibility in terms of time and location since learners can access the material remotely. It allows for individualized learning experiences, adaptive to different learning styles and paces. It also provides consistent content delivery and the ability to track progress and performance.
What are the disadvantages of computer-based training?
While computer-based training has numerous benefits, some disadvantages exist. It may lack the direct human interaction that traditional classroom settings offer. Technical issues or limited access to required hardware and software can also pose challenges for some learners.
How is computer-based training used in different industries?
Computer-based training is widely used across diverse industries. For example, it is commonly employed in corporate environments to deliver employee onboarding, compliance training, and professional development courses. It is also extensively used in healthcare, military, aviation, and education sectors.
Can computer-based training track learner progress?
Yes, computer-based training often includes tracking features that allow both learners and instructors to monitor progress. These tracking tools provide insights into completed modules, quiz scores, and overall performance, facilitating personalized feedback and evaluation.
How does computer-based training benefit employees?
Computer-based training benefits employees by enabling flexible and convenient learning opportunities. It allows employees to acquire new skills or enhance existing ones at their own pace, ensuring minimal disruption to work schedules. This type of training also provides consistent content delivery across all employees.
Is computer-based training cost-effective for organizations?
Yes, computer-based training is often considered a cost-effective solution for organizations. It eliminates the need for physical classroom setups, reduces travel and accommodation expenses associated with traditional training, and allows for the reuse of training materials for future cohorts.
What types of courses can be delivered through computer-based training?
Computer-based training can deliver a wide variety of courses, including software training, technical skills development, compliance and safety instruction, customer service training, sales techniques, leadership development, and many more.
Can computer-based training be accessed on mobile devices?
Yes, computer-based training can often be accessed on mobile devices through dedicated apps or responsive web interfaces. This enables learners to access course materials on smartphones or tablets, providing convenience and flexibility for on-the-go learning.
What is the future of computer-based training?
The future of computer-based training is likely to embrace emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to create even more immersive learning experiences. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize training by simulating real-life scenarios and enhancing engagement and information retention.
Is computer-based training suitable for all types of learners?
While computer-based training accommodates a wide range of learning styles, it may not be suitable for everyone. Some individuals thrive in face-to-face learning environments that allow for immediate interaction and discussion. However, computer-based training often incorporates features to provide support and feedback to address the diverse needs of learners.