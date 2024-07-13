What ipads work with magic keyboard?
The Magic Keyboard is a highly popular accessory designed for iPads. It provides a comfortable typing experience and transforms your iPad into a versatile workstation. However, it is important to note that not all iPads are compatible with the Magic Keyboard. Let’s dive into which iPads are compatible and explore some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
What iPads work with Magic Keyboard?
The iPads that work with the Magic Keyboard are as follows:
1. **iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)**: This iPad model, released in 2018, is compatible with the Magic Keyboard.
2. **iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)**: Released in 2018, this iPad variant is also compatible with the Magic Keyboard.
3. **iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)**: This iPad, released in 2020, works seamlessly with the Magic Keyboard.
4. **iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)**: Released in 2020, this iPad model is fully compatible with the Magic Keyboard.
Please note that these are the only iPads that support the Magic Keyboard. Other iPad models, including iPad Air and iPad Mini, do not have compatibility with this accessory.
FAQs related to the Magic Keyboard compatibility:
1. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with my iPad Air?
No, unfortunately, the Magic Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Air models. It is specifically designed for certain iPad Pro models.
2. Will the Magic Keyboard work with my older iPad Pro?
The Magic Keyboard is not compatible with older iPad Pro models like the 1st and 2nd generations. It is only designed to work with the newer 3rd and 4th generation iPad Pro models.
3. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro?
No, the Magic Keyboard is not compatible with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It can only be used with the respective models mentioned above.
4. Are there any alternatives to the Magic Keyboard that work with other iPads?
Yes, there are other keyboard alternatives available for iPads that are not compatible with the Magic Keyboard. Apple offers different keyboard cases and accessories that cater to different iPad models.
5. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with the first-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch?
No, the Magic Keyboard is not compatible with the first-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch. It is only compatible with the 3rd and 4th generation of this specific iPad model.
6. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with the iPad Mini?
No, the Magic Keyboard does not work with the iPad Mini. It is only compatible with certain models of the iPad Pro series.
7. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with my non-Apple iPad?
No, the Magic Keyboard is exclusively designed to work with Apple iPads. It is not compatible with non-Apple tablets.
8. Does the Magic Keyboard support all features of the iPad?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard fully supports all features of the compatible iPad models, including multi-touch gestures, adjustable viewing angles, and charging capabilities.
9. Can I connect the Magic Keyboard to my iPad via Bluetooth?
No, the Magic Keyboard does not connect via Bluetooth. It connects magnetically to the iPad, providing a seamless experience without the need for pairing.
10. Does the Magic Keyboard require charging?
No, the Magic Keyboard does not require separate charging. It draws power from the iPad itself.
11. Can I adjust the viewing angle of the iPad with the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard allows you to adjust the viewing angle of the iPad within a specific range for optimal visibility.
12. Can I use the Magic Keyboard without removing the iPad case?
The Magic Keyboard is specifically designed to be used without any additional cases or covers on the iPad. It provides both protection and functionality, eliminating the need for an extra case.
In conclusion, the Magic Keyboard is compatible with specific iPad Pro models, namely the 3rd and 4th generations of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. While it is not compatible with other iPad models, Apple provides alternative keyboard options for those devices.