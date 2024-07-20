The Magic Keyboard is an innovative piece of technology that adds a whole new level of convenience and functionality to your iPad. With its sleek design and intuitive features, it’s no wonder why so many people are curious about which iPads are compatible with this revolutionary keyboard. In this article, we will directly address the question, “What iPads does the Magic Keyboard work with?” and provide additional information about this groundbreaking accessory.
What iPads does the Magic Keyboard work with?
**The Magic Keyboard is designed specifically for the iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation and later).** These iPads feature a USB-C port, which is required for the Magic Keyboard to function properly. Therefore, if you own any other version of iPad or an older iPad Pro, unfortunately, the Magic Keyboard is not compatible.
FAQs:
1. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with an iPad Air or iPad Mini?
No, the Magic Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Air or iPad Mini. It is exclusively designed for the iPad Pro models mentioned above.
2. Is the Magic Keyboard waterproof or water-resistant?
No, the Magic Keyboard is not waterproof or water-resistant. It is important to take precautions to protect it from liquids.
3. Can I connect the Magic Keyboard to my iPad wirelessly?
No, the Magic Keyboard does not have wireless capabilities. It is designed to be connected via the Smart Connector on the back of the compatible iPad Pro models.
4. Does the Magic Keyboard have a trackpad?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard features a built-in trackpad. It allows for easy cursor control on your iPad Pro.
5. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with a pre-existing iPad case or cover?
No, in order to use the Magic Keyboard, you will need to remove any pre-existing case or cover from your compatible iPad Pro. The Magic Keyboard serves as a protective case itself.
6. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with any iPad Pro size?
The Magic Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) specifically. Other iPad Pro sizes are not compatible.
7. Does the Magic Keyboard come with a built-in battery?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard has a built-in rechargeable battery. It can be charged using a USB-C cable.
8. Can I adjust the viewing angle on the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard allows for an adjustable viewing angle. You can tilt and position your iPad Pro to your preferred angle for optimal comfort.
9. Does the Magic Keyboard include backlighting for the keys?
Yes, the keys on the Magic Keyboard are backlit. This feature ensures ease of use, especially in low-light environments.
10. Can I use the Magic Keyboard while charging my iPad?
Yes, you can use the Magic Keyboard while charging your iPad Pro. The Smart Connector allows for simultaneous charging and data transfer.
11. Does the Magic Keyboard offer protection against scratches and bumps?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard provides protection for the back and front of your iPad Pro, safeguarding it against scratches and bumps.
12. What languages are supported by the Magic Keyboard?
The Magic Keyboard supports multiple languages and layouts, making it versatile for users worldwide.