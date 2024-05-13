What iPad is compatible with magic keyboard?
The Magic Keyboard is a highly popular accessory for iPad users, offering a fantastic typing experience with trackpad functionality. However, it’s essential to know which iPad models are compatible with this keyboard before making a purchase. To answer the burning question – What iPad is compatible with the magic keyboard? – the **Magic Keyboard is compatible with the following iPad models:**
1. iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
2. iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
3. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
4. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
These models feature a sleek and compact design, making them ideal for professionals, students, and creative individuals looking for a versatile tablet with excellent computing power.
FAQs:
1. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with older iPad models?
No, the Magic Keyboard is specifically designed and compatible only with the iPad Pro models listed above.
2. How does the Magic Keyboard attach to the iPad?
The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad. It provides a floating design that allows for smooth adjustments and comfortable typing angles.
3. Does the Magic Keyboard offer any other features besides typing?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard features a built-in trackpad, enabling you to navigate your iPad with ease, making it a seamless replacement for a laptop.
4. Is the Magic Keyboard backlit?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard has a backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, ensuring comfortable and convenient typing in various lighting conditions.
5. Does the Magic Keyboard come with a charging cable?
No, the Magic Keyboard does not come with a charging cable. It charges through the iPad Pro with its Smart Connector, ensuring a hassle-free user experience.
6. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with my iPad in portrait mode?
No, the Magic Keyboard is designed to be used in landscape mode. While you can still use your iPad in portrait mode, the Magic Keyboard will only attach to the device in landscape orientation.
7. Can I connect other Bluetooth devices simultaneously while using the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, you can connect other Bluetooth devices, such as headphones or a mouse, to your iPad while using the Magic Keyboard without any issues.
8. Can I adjust the viewing angle on the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard allows you to adjust the viewing angle to your preference, ensuring a comfortable typing and viewing experience.
9. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with the Apple Pencil?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard is compatible with the Apple Pencil. It has a dedicated storage space on the top for the Apple Pencil, making it convenient to carry and charge simultaneously.
10. Is the Magic Keyboard water-resistant?
While the Magic Keyboard is not water-resistant, it can withstand minor spills and splashes. However, it’s always recommended to keep it away from liquids to prevent any damage.
11. Can I use a different case with the Magic Keyboard?
To use the Magic Keyboard, you need to detach your existing case from the iPad as it is not compatible with other cases.
12. Can I connect the Magic Keyboard to a different iPad besides the listed models?
No, the Magic Keyboard is designed exclusively for the listed iPad Pro models and cannot be connected to other iPad devices.