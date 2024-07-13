**What HDMI supports 4k 120hz?**
If you’re in the market for a new high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) cable to support 4K video and a refresh rate of 120Hz, it’s important to know which HDMI version will meet your needs. **HDMI 2.1** is the version that supports 4K resolution at 120Hz.
HDMI 2.1 was introduced in 2017 and is the latest and most advanced HDMI specification available today. It brings a significant increase in bandwidth, allowing for higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and more vibrant colors. This makes it the ideal choice for those wanting to take advantage of the latest cutting-edge display technologies, such as 4K at 120Hz.
With a bandwidth of up to 48 Gbps, HDMI 2.1 offers substantial improvements over its predecessors. It can handle uncompressed 4K video at 120Hz, allowing for smooth and fluid motion in supported content. This is a remarkable advancement, as older HDMI versions were limited to lower refresh rates, resulting in a less immersive viewing experience.
In addition to supporting 4K at 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 brings other notable features. It enables Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which synchronizes the display’s refresh rate with the frame rate of the content being played. This eliminates screen tearing and provides a smoother gaming or video playback experience.
HDMI 2.1 also introduces Quick Frame Transport (QFT), reducing latency for a more responsive gaming experience. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) is another feature that automatically puts your display into its lowest latency mode when gaming is detected, enhancing responsiveness.
Now that we’ve addressed the main question, let’s dive into some related FAQs:
1. What other resolutions and refresh rates can HDMI 2.1 support?
HDMI 2.1 can support resolutions beyond 4K, including 8K at 60Hz and even 10K at 120Hz. It offers a wide range of options to cater to the future’s evolving display technologies.
2. Do I need a new HDMI cable for HDMI 2.1?
To take full advantage of HDMI 2.1 features, it’s recommended to use a high-quality Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable, which supports the higher bandwidth required. Older HDMI cables might not be capable of achieving the necessary speeds.
3. Can HDMI 2.0 cables support 4K at 120Hz?
No, HDMI 2.0 cables are limited to 4K at 60Hz and lack the necessary bandwidth for 4K at 120Hz. HDMI 2.1 cables are required for this level of performance.
4. Will using HDMI 2.1 improve the picture quality of my current TV?
If your current TV isn’t 4K and doesn’t support a 120Hz refresh rate, using HDMI 2.1 won’t improve the picture quality. HDMI 2.1 is most beneficial when used with compatible displays that support these features.
5. Can all devices with HDMI ports utilize HDMI 2.1?
Not all devices support HDMI 2.1, including older TVs, gaming consoles, and media streaming devices. Make sure to check the device’s specifications to ensure compatibility.
6. Can I use HDMI 2.1 for audio only?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 supports enhanced audio features such as eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel), allowing for high-quality audio formats like Dolby Atmos to be transmitted from compatible devices.
7. Is HDMI 2.1 backward-compatible with older HDMI versions?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 remains backward-compatible with earlier HDMI versions. However, you’ll only benefit from HDMI 2.1’s advanced features if both the source and display devices support it.
8. What gaming consoles support HDMI 2.1?
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are among the gaming consoles that support HDMI 2.1, enabling 4K gaming at 120Hz.
9. Can I use HDMI 2.1 for my computer monitor?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 can be used for computer monitors that support this specification, providing an enhanced graphical experience for gaming and media playback.
10. Do all HDMI 2.1 ports on a device support 4K at 120Hz?
Not necessarily. Some devices with multiple HDMI 2.1 ports may allocate only one or a few ports for 4K at 120Hz, while others may support it on all ports. Consult the device’s manual or specifications to determine which ports to use.
11. Can HDMI 2.1 improve input lag for gaming?
Yes, HDMI 2.1’s features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) help reduce input lag, resulting in a more responsive gaming experience.
12. Can I use an HDMI 2.1 cable with an HDMI 2.0 device?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 cables are backward-compatible and can be used with HDMI 2.0 devices. However, you won’t be able to take advantage of HDMI 2.1’s advanced features unless both the cable and device support it.