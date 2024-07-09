What HDMI does the ps4 pro come with?

The PlayStation 4 Pro, also known as the PS4 Pro, is a high-performance gaming console developed by Sony. Launched in 2016, it offers enhanced graphics, increased processing power, and improved gameplay experiences. One common question that arises when it comes to the PS4 Pro is related to the type of HDMI cable it comes with. **The PS4 Pro comes with an HDMI 2.0 cable**.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I use any HDMI cable for my PS4 Pro?
While you can technically use any HDMI cable to connect your PS4 Pro to your TV, it is recommended to use the HDMI 2.0 cable that comes with the console. It ensures optimal performance and supports the features offered by the PS4 Pro.
2. What is HDMI 2.0?
HDMI 2.0 is a digital interface used for transmitting high-definition audio and video signals. It supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) and is capable of transmitting a wide range of colors and higher bandwidth.
3. Can I use an HDMI 1.4 cable with my PS4 Pro?
Yes, you can use an HDMI 1.4 cable with your PS4 Pro, but you may not be able to enjoy all of the features and benefits provided by the console. HDMI 1.4 supports 4K resolution at only 30 fps, which means you won’t get the smoothest gaming experience.
4. Is an HDMI 2.0 cable included in the PS4 Pro box?
Yes, when you purchase a PS4 Pro, it comes with an HDMI 2.0 cable included in the box. This cable is specifically designed to support the capabilities of the PS4 Pro and deliver optimal performance.
5. Can I use an HDMI 2.1 cable with the PS4 Pro?
Yes, you can use an HDMI 2.1 cable with your PS4 Pro, but you will only be able to take advantage of the features and capabilities of HDMI 2.0. The PS4 Pro does not support HDMI 2.1 features.
6. Is there a noticeable difference between HDMI 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 on the PS4 Pro?
Yes, there is a noticeable difference between HDMI 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 on the PS4 Pro. The higher frame rate and increased bandwidth of HDMI 2.0 provide a smoother and more immersive gaming experience, especially when playing games in 4K resolution.
7. Can I use an older HDMI cable with my PS4 Pro?
Yes, you can use an older HDMI cable with your PS4 Pro, but it may not support the full capabilities of the console. Older HDMI cables, such as HDMI 1.3 or earlier, may not support 4K resolution or higher frame rates.
8. Does using an HDMI 2.0 cable improve the graphics quality on the PS4 Pro?
Using an HDMI 2.0 cable does not improve the graphics quality on the PS4 Pro itself. However, it allows the console to deliver the maximum graphics capabilities it offers, resulting in a better overall gaming experience.
9. Can I use an HDMI 2.0 cable for HDR gaming on the PS4 Pro?
Yes, an HDMI 2.0 cable is capable of transmitting HDR (High Dynamic Range) signals, which is essential for HDR gaming. With an HDMI 2.0 cable, you can enjoy the full range of colors and contrasts provided by HDR content.
10. How long is the HDMI cable that comes with the PS4 Pro?
The HDMI cable that comes with the PS4 Pro is about 1.8 meters (approximately 6 feet) long, which should be sufficient for most gaming setups. If you need a longer cable, you can always purchase one separately.
11. Can I use an HDMI 2.0b cable with my PS4 Pro?
Yes, you can use an HDMI 2.0b cable with your PS4 Pro. HDMI 2.0b is a minor update to HDMI 2.0 and includes additional support for HDR formats.
12. Can I use an HDMI 2.0 cable for 3D gaming on the PS4 Pro?
Yes, HDMI 2.0 cables support 3D gaming on the PS4 Pro. If you have a 3D-enabled TV and compatible games, you can enjoy the immersive experience of gaming in 3D with your PS4 Pro.