What hard drive should I buy for my ps4?

If you are an avid gamer, chances are you’ve come to realize that the storage space on your PlayStation 4 (PS4) can be quite limited. With game installations taking up more and more space, it’s not uncommon for players to run out of storage quickly. The good news is that you can upgrade your PS4’s storage capacity by replacing the internal hard drive or connecting an external one. But the question remains: what hard drive should you buy for your PS4?
The Answer: It’s time to go external!
The most convenient and recommended solution for expanding your PS4’s storage capacity is to use an external hard drive. Not only does it save you from the hassle of replacing the internal hard drive, but it also offers the flexibility to connect multiple drives, thus providing almost unlimited storage space. However, before rushing to purchase any external hard drive, make sure it meets the following requirements:
1. Compatibility:
Ensure that the external hard drive is compatible with the PS4. The drive needs to support USB 3.0, as the PS4 will not recognize drives that use USB 2.0.
2. Capacity:
The recommended minimum capacity for a PS4 external hard drive is 500GB. However, with game file sizes becoming increasingly larger, it is advisable to opt for a 1TB or 2TB drive to provide ample space for your expanding game library.
3. Size:
The physical size of the external hard drive matters, especially if you plan to transport your PS4 frequently. Look for a compact, portable drive that easily fits into your bag without adding unnecessary bulk.
4. Speed:
For optimal performance, consider getting an external hard drive with a rotational speed of 7200 RPM or a solid-state drive (SSD). These drives offer faster loading times, reducing the wait between game installations and loading screens.
Now that you know what to look for in an external hard drive, let’s dive into some frequently asked questions about PlayStation 4 storage expansion:
1. Can I use any external hard drive for my PS4?
No, not all external hard drives are compatible with the PS4. Ensure the drive supports USB 3.0 connections.
2. Can I use an SSD as my PS4 external hard drive?
Yes, using an SSD will provide much faster loading times compared to traditional hard drives. However, SSDs can be pricier per gigabyte than regular hard drives.
3. What happens if I accidentally disconnect my external hard drive while playing a game?
If you accidentally unplug the hard drive, your game will crash, and you may risk losing progress. Always ensure proper connections and be cautious while handling the external drive.
4. Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
Yes, you can connect multiple external hard drives to your PS4, allowing you to expand your storage without limitations.
5. Can I use an external hard drive to run games directly?
No, the PS4 only allows game installations on the internal hard drive. However, you can transfer games between the internal and external drives to manage space efficiently.
6. Can I back up my game data to an external hard drive?
Yes, the PS4 allows you to back up game data, including saved game files and screenshots, to an external hard drive for safekeeping.
7. Can I use the same external hard drive for my PS4 and Xbox One?
Yes, external hard drives can be formatted to work with both the PS4 and Xbox One, ensuring compatibility across multiple gaming platforms.
8. What brands are recommended for PS4 external hard drives?
Brands such as Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba, and Samsung offer reliable and compatible external hard drives for use with the PS4.
9. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
You can, but the storage capacity of USB flash drives is significantly smaller than external hard drives, making them less suitable for expanding your PS4 storage.
10. How many games can I store on a 1TB external hard drive?
The number of games you can store on a 1TB external hard drive will vary depending on the size of the games. On average, you can store around 10-15 modern games with sizes ranging from 50-100GB.
11. Can I connect a wireless external hard drive to my PS4?
No, the PS4 does not support wireless connectivity for external hard drives. You must connect them via a USB cable.
12. Can I use an external hard drive to expand storage on my PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro?
Yes, both PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro support external hard drives to expand storage, just like the original PS4.
In conclusion, when it comes to expanding the storage on your PS4, opting for an external hard drive is the ideal choice. Make sure it is compatible, has adequate capacity, offers sufficient speed, and suits your personal needs. By selecting the right external hard drive, you can store more games, reduce installation times, and enjoy a seamless gaming experience without constantly worrying about limited space.