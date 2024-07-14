**What happened to TouchPal Keyboard?**
In recent years, TouchPal Keyboard garnered a large user base and became a popular choice among Android device owners. However, users might have noticed a shift in its availability and updates. So, what exactly happened to TouchPal Keyboard?
**The Answer:**
TouchPal Keyboard was acquired by CooTek, a Chinese software company, in 2009. However, due to various reasons such as legal battles, privacy concerns, and changes in market demand, the popularity of TouchPal Keyboard has diminished over time.
One of the primary reasons for TouchPal Keyboard’s decline was the privacy concerns raised by users. In 2017, security researchers discovered that the app was collecting user data without explicit consent. This revelation led to a significant backlash, resulting in a loss of trust from users.
Additionally, legal battles played a role in the decline of TouchPal Keyboard. In 2018, CooTek was sued by Kika Tech, a competitor in the keyboard app market, for patent infringement. This legal battle took a toll on the company and affected the development and availability of TouchPal Keyboard.
Moreover, as technology advanced, users’ demands and preferences shifted. Many Android devices, including popular brands such as Samsung and Google, introduced their own built-in keyboard apps with enhanced features and better integrations. This change in the market reduced the demand for third-party keyboard apps like TouchPal.
As a result, TouchPal Keyboard lost its competitive edge and struggled to keep up with the evolving market trends, leading to its diminished availability and updates.
Related FAQs:
1. Is TouchPal Keyboard still available?
Yes, TouchPal Keyboard is still available for download on various platforms, but its popularity has decreased significantly.
2. What features did TouchPal Keyboard offer?
TouchPal Keyboard provided users with a swipe-to-type input method, personalized themes, emoji predictions, autocorrect, and a wide range of customization options.
3. Can I still get updates for TouchPal Keyboard?
While TouchPal Keyboard is technically still available, updates have become infrequent. Users are encouraged to explore other keyboard options for the latest features and improvements.
4. Can I trust TouchPal Keyboard with my data?
Following the privacy concerns raised in 2017, it is advisable to exercise caution when using keyboard apps that collect user data. It is recommended to read the privacy policy and reviews before granting any permissions.
5. Are there any alternatives to TouchPal Keyboard?
Yes, there are several alternative keyboard apps available for Android devices, such as Gboard, SwiftKey, and Fleksy, which offer similar features and better support.
6. Was TouchPal Keyboard only available for Android?
Initially, TouchPal Keyboard gained popularity as an Android keyboard app. However, it later expanded to other platforms such as iOS and Windows.
7. Did TouchPal Keyboard have language support?
Yes, TouchPal Keyboard supported multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, and more.
8. Is CooTek still developing keyboard apps?
While CooTek might still be involved in app development, the focus seems to have shifted from keyboard apps to other software projects.
9. Are there any security risks associated with TouchPal Keyboard?
While no app is completely risk-free, it is crucial to exercise caution with any third-party keyboard app. Read reviews, check permissions, and install trusted antivirus software to minimize potential risks.
10. Can I remove TouchPal Keyboard from my device?
Yes, TouchPal Keyboard can be removed like any other app on your device. Simply go to your device’s settings, locate the app, and choose the uninstall option.
11. Can I still get support for TouchPal Keyboard?
Given the decreased popularity and updates for TouchPal Keyboard, it might be challenging to find dedicated support for the app. Consider exploring alternatives if you require ongoing support.
12. Did TouchPal Keyboard have gesture typing features?
Yes, TouchPal Keyboard allowed users to type by swiping their finger across the keys without lifting it, making it faster and more convenient for many users.