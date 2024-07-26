The Seattle Computer Company (SCC) was a short-lived but pivotal player in the early days of the personal computer industry. Founded in 1975 by Rod Brock and Stan Short, SCC set out to develop a personal computer in the wake of the Altair 8800’s success. While the company’s direct impact may be relatively unknown, it was the birthplace of an innovation that would shape the future of computing: the QDOS operating system, later known as MS-DOS.
**What happened to the Seattle Computer Company?**
The Seattle Computer Company faced numerous challenges that ultimately led to its demise. Despite their enthusiasm and ambition, SCC struggled to gain traction in the competitive personal computer market. However, what truly set SCC apart was a fateful decision made by its founders. In 1980, in dire need of funds, the company sold the rights to its operating system, QDOS, to a young software company called Microsoft.
At the time, Microsoft was primarily focused on programming languages and lacked an operating system for the IBM PC, the groundbreaking personal computer that was about to be released. Recognizing the opportunity, Microsoft acquired QDOS for a relatively modest sum of $25,000. With some modifications and rebranding, QDOS became the foundation of Microsoft’s MS-DOS, the operating system that powered millions of PCs and paved the way for Microsoft’s dominance in the software industry.
While SCC faded into obscurity, Microsoft went on to become one of the most influential and valuable companies in the world. The sale of QDOS to Microsoft was undoubtedly a turning point for both companies, leading to divergent paths in the computer industry.
