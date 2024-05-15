Since its introduction in 2014, the RAM ecodiesel has gained popularity among truck enthusiasts. However, there have been some notable developments in recent years that have raised questions about the future of this diesel-powered truck. In this article, we will explore what happened to the RAM ecodiesel and shed light on its current status.
The Diesel Emissions Scandal
The RAM ecodiesel, like many other diesel vehicles, faced a significant setback due to the diesel emissions scandal that rocked the automotive industry. In 2015, it was revealed that some diesel engines, including those used in RAM ecodiesel trucks, were equipped with software that manipulated emissions tests. This revelation led to a massive fallout, including lawsuits, fines, and damage to the reputation of diesel vehicles.
Effects on the RAM ecodiesel
The diesel emissions scandal had a direct impact on the RAM ecodiesel. As a result of the scandal, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) fined Fiat Chrysler, the parent company of RAM, for violating the Clean Air Act. The company was ordered to pay substantial fines and recall almost 104,000 vehicles, including RAM ecodiesel trucks from 2014-2016 models.
The Fix
To address the emissions issue, Fiat Chrysler had to come up with a fix for the affected RAM ecodiesel trucks. They developed a software update that aimed to correct the emission levels and comply with the EPA regulations. The company also faced additional scrutiny and had to undergo rigorous testing to ensure the fix was effective.
Status of RAM ecodiesel Today
**So, what happened to the RAM ecodiesel? The RAM ecodiesel remains a popular choice among truck enthusiasts, with sales continuing despite the setback caused by the emissions scandal.** The software fix implemented by Fiat Chrysler seems to have resolved the emissions issue, and the trucks are back on the market with the necessary EPA approvals. RAM has made efforts to regain consumer trust by addressing the problem head-on and introducing improvements to ensure compliance and deliver a reliable and efficient truck.
Frequently Asked Questions about the RAM ecodiesel:
1. Does the RAM ecodiesel still exist?
Yes, the RAM ecodiesel is still available in the market with the necessary software fix to address the emissions issue.
2. Are RAM ecodiesel trucks reliable?
Overall, RAM ecodiesel trucks are considered reliable. However, as with any vehicle, regular maintenance and proper care are essential to ensure long-term reliability.
3. What is the fuel efficiency of the RAM ecodiesel?
The RAM ecodiesel is known for its impressive fuel efficiency. It offers excellent miles per gallon on average, making it an attractive option for those seeking a fuel-efficient truck.
4. How much horsepower does the RAM ecodiesel have?
The current RAM ecodiesel models offer a horsepower ranging from around 260 to 480, depending on the specific trim level and engine configuration.
5. Can the RAM ecodiesel tow heavy loads?
Yes, the RAM ecodiesel is well-regarded for its towing capacity. Depending on the model and configuration, it can tow up to 12,560 pounds, making it suitable for various hauling needs.
6. Are RAM ecodiesel trucks expensive to maintain?
The maintenance costs of RAM ecodiesel trucks are generally comparable to other trucks in their class. However, specific maintenance costs may vary depending on individual circumstances and factors such as mileage and usage.
7. Are there any eco-friendly features in the RAM ecodiesel?
The RAM ecodiesel is designed to be more environmentally friendly by offering improved fuel efficiency compared to traditional gasoline engines, reducing the overall carbon footprint.
8. Does the RAM ecodiesel have a good resale value?
RAM ecodiesel trucks tend to hold their value relatively well, offering a good resale value compared to other trucks in the market.
9. Can the RAM ecodiesel run on biodiesel?
Yes, the RAM ecodiesel engine is compatible with biodiesel, making it a versatile option for those seeking alternative fuel options.
10. What are the available trim levels for the RAM ecodiesel?
The RAM ecodiesel is available in various trim levels, including the popular Laramie, Big Horn, and Limited, offering a range of features and options to suit different preferences.
11. Do RAM ecodiesel trucks require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF)?
Yes, RAM ecodiesel trucks use selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, which requires the use of diesel exhaust fluid to reduce emissions and comply with regulations.
12. Are there any performance upgrades available for the RAM ecodiesel?
There are aftermarket performance upgrades available for the RAM ecodiesel, offering increased horsepower, torque, and improved overall performance. However, it’s essential to choose reputable and reliable upgrades and consult with professionals for proper installation and compatibility.