If you’re a fan of the popular video game streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, you might be wondering what gaming monitor he uses to enhance his gaming experience. Ninja, known for his incredible skills in games like Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends, understands the importance of having a top-notch monitor to stay ahead of the competition. So, let’s delve into the world of gaming monitors and find out which one Ninja prefers.
What gaming monitor does Ninja use?
The gaming monitor that Ninja uses is the Alienware AW2518H. This monitor is part of Alienware’s incredible lineup designed specifically for high-performance gaming. Let’s take a closer look at the features that make this monitor stand out.
The Alienware AW2518H is a 25-inch gaming monitor that boasts a lightning-fast refresh rate of 240Hz, allowing for incredibly smooth gameplay. This high refresh rate minimizes motion blur and provides a significant advantage to gamers, especially in fast-paced games that require quick reactions. Ninja’s decision to use this monitor demonstrates his desire for precision and fluidity in his gaming sessions.
Moreover, the Alienware AW2518H features a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. While some gaming enthusiasts may prefer higher resolutions, Ninja values the combination of a smaller screen size and Full HD resolution as it benefits his gaming style and preferences. The screen offers excellent color accuracy and clarity, ensuring that Ninja can spot every critical detail during intense matches.
What other gaming monitors are similar to the one Ninja uses?
1. ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q
2. Acer Predator XB252Q
3. BenQ ZOWIE XL2546
Does Ninja’s monitor support G-Sync or FreeSync?
Ninja’s gaming monitor, the Alienware AW2518H, supports NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology. G-Sync synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate with the graphics card, resulting in a smooth and tear-free gaming experience.
Is Ninja’s gaming monitor suitable for console gaming?
While the Alienware AW2518H is primarily designed for PC gaming, it can also be used for console gaming. However, keep in mind that some features, such as the high refresh rate, may not be fully utilized when playing on consoles.
Does Ninja prefer curved monitors?
No, the Alienware AW2518H is a flat-screen monitor. Ninja appears to prioritize performance and responsiveness over the immersive experience that curved monitors offer.
What other brand monitors does Ninja use?
Besides Alienware, Ninja has also used monitors from brands like ASUS and BenQ in the past.
Can Ninja’s monitor be wall-mounted?
Yes, the Alienware AW2518H comes with VESA mount compatibility, allowing users to mount it on a wall or any other compatible stand.
Does Ninja use any additional display settings on his monitor?
While there is no definitive information about Ninja’s specific monitor settings, it is common for gamers to adjust brightness, contrast, and color settings based on personal preference.
Does Ninja use multiple monitors?
Yes, Ninja often uses multiple monitors during his streams to monitor chat and notifications while playing games on his primary monitor.
Does Ninja use a gaming laptop or a desktop setup?
Ninja primarily uses a desktop setup for gaming, which includes his preferred gaming monitor, the Alienware AW2518H.
What is the price of Ninja’s gaming monitor?
The Alienware AW2518H typically ranges in price from $300 to $400, depending on various factors like availability, promotions, and regional differences.
What is the overall reputation of Ninja’s monitor in the gaming community?
The Alienware AW2518H is highly regarded in the gaming community due to its excellent performance, exceptional refresh rate, and overall reliability. It is a preferred choice for many professional gamers, including Ninja.