Many PlayStation 4 (PS4) gamers have wondered whether they can play certain games on their console using a keyboard and mouse rather than the traditional gamepad. While the PS4 natively supports the use of keyboards and mice, not all games are compatible with these peripherals. In this article, we will explore the games that do support keyboard and mouse on PS4, provide answers to frequently asked questions, and help you make the most out of your gaming experience.
What games use keyboard and mouse on PS4?
The number of games that officially support keyboard and mouse on PS4 is limited. However, **Fortnite**, one of the most popular games on the platform, fully embraces keyboard and mouse functionality. This means you can enjoy the precision and speed that a keyboard and mouse offer while playing Fortnite on your PS4. Fortnite even goes as far as matching players who use keyboard and mouse against each other, ensuring a fair playing field.
Other games that support keyboard and mouse on PS4 include:
1. Warframe:
The action-packed sci-fi game, Warframe, allows keyboard and mouse input on the PS4 platform.
2. Overwatch:
Blizzard Entertainment’s team-based shooter, Overwatch, allows players to use keyboards and mice on PS4.
3. Final Fantasy XIV:
The acclaimed MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, supports keyboard and mouse functionality on PS4.
4. Paragon:
The now-discontinued multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, Paragon, offered native support for keyboard and mouse on PS4.
These are just a few examples of games that support keyboard and mouse on PS4. However, it is important to note that the availability of keyboard and mouse support can vary between games, and it ultimately depends on the developers implementing this feature.
FAQs
1. Can I use any keyboard and mouse on PS4?
Yes, you can use any USB keyboard and mouse on the PS4. Simply connect them to available USB ports on your console and you’re good to go.
2. Do I need additional software or adapters to use keyboard and mouse on PS4?
No, the PS4 natively supports the use of keyboards and mice, so you do not require any additional software or adapters.
3. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse?
Yes, wireless keyboards and mice are compatible with the PS4. However, make sure they have USB dongles or are Bluetooth-enabled to establish a wireless connection with the console.
4. Are all game functions fully accessible with a keyboard and mouse?
While most game functions can be accessed using a keyboard and mouse, some games may have limited support or may require remapping of controls.
5. Can I play games that do not officially support keyboard and mouse with them on PS4?
Using third-party adapters or converters, it is possible to use a keyboard and mouse on unsupported games. However, this may not always provide an optimal experience and may not be officially endorsed by the game developers.
6. Can I use macros with a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
The use of macros with keyboard and mouse on PS4 is generally discouraged, as it can provide an unfair advantage and may be considered cheating in online multiplayer games.
7. Are there any additional settings to customize keyboard and mouse input on PS4?
While the PS4 system itself does not offer extensive customization options, some individual games may provide settings to adjust keyboard and mouse sensitivity or button mapping.
8. Can I still use the gamepad alongside a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
In most cases, you can use a gamepad alongside a keyboard and mouse on PS4. However, it is essential to check individual game compatibility and settings.
9. Can I use the PlayStation Move controllers with a keyboard and mouse?
No, the PlayStation Move controllers are not compatible with keyboards and mice on PS4.
10. Is keyboard and mouse input supported in all game modes?
Game modes within specific games may have varying support for keyboard and mouse input. It is advisable to check game-specific information to determine compatibility.
11. Will using a keyboard and mouse give me an advantage over gamepad users?
Using a keyboard and mouse can provide advantages such as improved precision and faster response times. However, many games that officially support keyboard and mouse matchmaking ensure a level playing field by matching players using similar input methods.
12. Can I use the same keyboard and mouse on both my PS4 and PC?
Yes, you can use the same keyboard and mouse on both your PS4 and PC. Simply disconnect them from one device and connect them to the other.
While the number of games that support keyboard and mouse on PS4 is limited, the titles mentioned above, like Fortnite and Warframe, provide an excellent opportunity for players to enjoy the precision and speed offered by these peripherals. With the versatility of keyboard and mouse input, PS4 gamers can enhance their gaming experience and explore new possibilities.