**What games support mouse and keyboard on PS5?**
With the release of the PlayStation 5, many gamers are curious about whether they can use a mouse and keyboard setup for certain games. While the PS5 primarily supports controllers, there are a few games that allow players to use a mouse and keyboard for a more precise and familiar gaming experience. Although the list of mouse and keyboard supported games is not extensive, there are still a few notable titles that cater to this preference.
One game that supports mouse and keyboard on the PS5 is “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War”. This highly popular shooter game benefits immensely from the precision and accuracy that a mouse and keyboard offer. The combination of aiming with a mouse and controlling movement with a keyboard can give players an advantage in competitive multiplayer matches.
Another game that allows mouse and keyboard support on the PS5 is “War Thunder”. As a free-to-play combat game that simulates air, land, and sea battles, “War Thunder” provides an immersive experience for players interested in historical warfare. The use of a mouse and keyboard can greatly enhance maneuverability and control in this game.
FAQs
1. Can I use a mouse and keyboard on all PS5 games?
No, the majority of PS5 games are designed to be played with a controller and do not support mouse and keyboard functionality.
2. Are there any other popular games that support mouse and keyboard on the PS5?
Yes, “Fortnite” is another popular game that supports mouse and keyboard on the PS5. This widely played battle royale game allows players to use their preferred input method for a more comfortable gaming experience.
3. Can I use a wireless mouse and keyboard on the PS5?
Yes, you can use a wireless mouse and keyboard on the PS5. However, you need to ensure that your mouse and keyboard are compatible with the console and follow the pairing instructions provided by the manufacturers.
4. Can I use any mouse and keyboard, or are there specific requirements?
While the PS5 supports mouse and keyboard input, not all peripherals may be compatible. It is recommended to check the compatibility of the particular mouse and keyboard with the PS5 before making a purchase.
5. Do mouse and keyboard players have an advantage over controller players on the PS5?
In certain games, players using a mouse and keyboard may have a slight advantage over controller players due to the increased precision and faster reaction times. However, skill ultimately plays a more significant role in determining success.
6. Can I switch between using a controller and a mouse and keyboard on the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 allows you to switch between using a controller and a mouse and keyboard depending on your preference. Simply connect the desired input device, and the console will recognize it accordingly.
7. Are there any first-person shooter games that support mouse and keyboard on the PS5?
Apart from “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” “Apex Legends” is another first-person shooter game that supports mouse and keyboard on the PS5. This fast-paced battle royale game can be played with either a controller or a mouse and keyboard.
8. Can I use mouse and keyboard on PS4 games when playing on the PS5?
No, the PS5’s mouse and keyboard support is limited to specific PS5 games and does not extend to backward compatibility with PS4 games.
9. Can I customize the controls when using a mouse and keyboard on the PS5?
The customization options for mouse and keyboard controls on the PS5 may vary depending on the game. Some games may allow you to rebind keys, while others may have limited customization options.
10. Can I use macros when playing with a mouse and keyboard on the PS5?
The use of macros is typically not supported on the PS5. It is important to check the specific game’s rules and policies regarding macros and avoid potential penalties for unfair gameplay.
11. Are there any upcoming games that will support mouse and keyboard on the PS5?
While there are no official announcements, it is highly likely that more games will include mouse and keyboard support on the PS5 in the future. Game developers are gradually embracing this input method to offer players a wider range of options.
12. Can I use third-party software to enable mouse and keyboard support on any PS5 game?
No, the PS5 does not officially support third-party software to enable mouse and keyboard support on unsupported games. Players will have to rely on official support from game developers for a seamless experience.