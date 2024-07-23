What games support keyboard and mouse on ps4?

If you are a PlayStation 4 (PS4) gamer who prefers playing with a keyboard and mouse rather than a controller, you may be wondering which games support this input method. While the PS4 natively supports controllers, it also offers limited compatibility with a keyboard and mouse. Here, we will explore the games that allow you to play with a keyboard and mouse on your PS4.
**Apex Legends**
Apex Legends, a popular battle royale game, supports keyboard and mouse on PS4. This allows you to enjoy the precision and accuracy of a keyboard and mouse setup while playing with friends on console.
**Call of Duty: Modern Warfare**
Another highly acclaimed game that supports keyboard and mouse on PS4 is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. With this setup, you can have a competitive edge and greater control over your movements, aiming, and overall gameplay experience.
FAQs:
Can I plug in any keyboard and mouse to my PS4?
No, not every keyboard and mouse will work with the PS4. The console only supports specific USB keyboards and mice that are compatible with the system.
How do I connect a keyboard and mouse to my PS4?
To connect a keyboard and mouse to your PS4, simply plug them into the USB ports available on the console. However, some games may require additional settings adjustments within the game itself.
What other games support keyboard and mouse on PS4?
In addition to Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, other games like Fortnite, Overwatch, Warframe, and Final Fantasy XIV also support keyboard and mouse on PS4.
Can I use any gaming keyboard and mouse?
While the PS4 supports various gaming keyboards and mice, it is always recommended to check the compatibility of the specific model before purchasing. Some gaming accessory manufacturers even offer officially licensed PS4 keyboard and mouse sets.
Is keyboard and mouse play on PS4 available for all game modes?
Unfortunately, not all game modes in supported games will allow you to play with a keyboard and mouse. Some game modes, such as competitive multiplayer, may restrict this input method to maintain a level playing field.
Will I have an advantage over controller players by using a keyboard and mouse?
Using a keyboard and mouse can provide certain advantages, such as better precision and faster reaction times. However, it ultimately depends on your skill level and familiarity with the input method.
Can I use keyboard and mouse on any PS4 game?
No, not all PS4 games support keyboard and mouse input. It is entirely up to the game developers to implement this feature in their games.
What if I prefer using a controller?
If you prefer using a controller, you can still enjoy all the games on your PS4. The console supports controllers as the primary input method, and most games are optimized for controller gameplay.
Are there any downsides to using a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
One potential downside to using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 is that not all games may offer the same level of support and optimization for this input method. Some games may experience compatibility issues or limited functionality with a keyboard and mouse setup.
Can I switch between a controller and keyboard/mouse easily?
Switching between a controller and a keyboard/mouse setup is relatively easy on the PS4. You simply need to unplug one and plug in the other. However, you may need to adjust the in-game settings for each input method accordingly.
Will using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 improve my gaming skills?
While using a keyboard and mouse may provide certain advantages, gaming skills are primarily developed through practice and experience. The input method itself does not guarantee improved skills.
Can I use wireless keyboards and mice on PS4?
Yes, you can use wireless keyboards and mice on the PS4 as long as they are compatible with the console. However, keep in mind that some wireless models may require additional setup or adapters to function properly.
In conclusion, while the number of games that support keyboard and mouse on PS4 is limited, there are still popular titles such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that offer this functionality. Whether you choose to play with a controller or a keyboard and mouse, the most important thing is to enjoy your gaming experience and have fun.