**What games on PS4 are mouse and keyboard compatible?**
The introduction of mouse and keyboard compatibility on the PlayStation 4 has opened up a whole new world of gaming experiences for players who prefer this input method over controllers. While not all games support mouse and keyboard input, there is a growing list of titles that do. In this article, we will explore some of the games on PS4 that are mouse and keyboard compatible, giving players a chance to fully utilize their preferred input devices.
FAQs about mouse and keyboard compatibility on PS4
1. Can I use a mouse and keyboard on my PS4?
Yes, you can use a mouse and keyboard on your PS4. This feature was introduced as part of the system software update 6.00.
2. How do I connect a mouse and keyboard to my PS4?
To connect a mouse and keyboard to your PS4, simply plug them into the USB ports of the console.
3. Are all games on PS4 mouse and keyboard compatible?
No, not all games on PS4 support mouse and keyboard input. It is up to the game developers to implement this feature in their games.
4. Is there a list of mouse and keyboard compatible games for PS4?
Yes, Sony maintains a list of games that are mouse and keyboard compatible on their official website. You can check the list to find out which games support this input method.
5. Are FPS games mouse and keyboard compatible on PS4?
Yes, many FPS games on PS4 support mouse and keyboard input. This can provide players with more precise aiming and control compared to using a controller.
6. Can I use a wireless mouse and keyboard on PS4?
Yes, you can use wireless mouse and keyboard on PS4. Simply connect the wireless receiver to one of the USB ports on your console, and you’re good to go.
7. Are there any advantages to using a mouse and keyboard over a controller on PS4?
Using a mouse and keyboard on PS4 can provide players with more precise control in games that require quick and accurate movements, such as shooters and strategy games.
8. Do I need to customize the settings of my mouse and keyboard on PS4?
Most games on PS4 that support mouse and keyboard input have built-in settings that allow you to customize key bindings and mouse sensitivity according to your preference.
9. Can I use a gaming mouse with extra buttons on PS4?
Yes, you can use a gaming mouse with extra buttons on PS4. The extra buttons can be mapped to different functions in games that support this input method.
10. Are there any restrictions on using mouse and keyboard on PS4?
Some games on PS4 that are mouse and keyboard compatible may have restrictions or limitations on certain features for players using this input method. It’s always a good idea to check the game’s documentation or official website for any specific details.
11. Can I use mouse and keyboard on PS4 for non-gaming purposes?
While the primary purpose of using a mouse and keyboard on PS4 is for gaming, you can also use them for non-gaming purposes, such as browsing the internet or navigating the system menus.
12. Are there any upcoming games that will support mouse and keyboard on PS4?
Yes, some upcoming games have already announced support for mouse and keyboard input on PS4. Keeping an eye on gaming news and official announcements can help you stay updated on the latest releases.
**In conclusion,** the availability of mouse and keyboard compatibility on the PS4 has expanded the options for players who prefer this input method. While not all games support this feature, there is a decent selection of titles that allow players to fully enjoy the precision and control that using a mouse and keyboard can offer. Remember to check the official list of mouse and keyboard compatible games, customize your settings as needed, and have fun exploring a new way to play on your PS4.