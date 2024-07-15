**What games on PS4 allow keyboard and mouse?**
The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is a beloved gaming console that offers a wide array of titles to suit every gamer’s taste. While the PS4 primarily supports controllers, there are indeed some games that allow you to use a keyboard and mouse as an alternative input method. So, let’s dive into the realm of PS4 gaming and explore the games that support keyboard and mouse functionality!
**1. Final Fantasy XIV**
Final Fantasy XIV is an incredibly popular MMORPG (Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) that lets players immerse themselves in a vast fantasy world. This game supports keyboard and mouse, offering a more traditional PC gaming experience on the PS4.
**2. War Thunder**
War Thunder is a free-to-play combat game that enables players to control various vehicles, including tanks, aircraft, and warships. It supports keyboard and mouse, allowing players to have precise control over their vehicles during intense battles.
**3. Fortnite**
Fortnite, the globally beloved battle royale game, is another title that offers keyboard and mouse support on the PS4. By using these peripherals, players can enhance their precision when building structures and aiming at opponents.
**4. Smite**
Smite is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that pits players against each other in intense mythological battles. Keyboard and mouse support ensures that players have accurate control over their characters’ movements and abilities.
**5. Paragon**
Developed by Epic Games, Paragon is a visually stunning MOBA that grants players access to a diverse roster of heroes. Keyboard and mouse support allows for improved accuracy and reaction time during intense clashes.
**6. Paladins**
Paladins, a team-based hero shooter, supports keyboard and mouse on the PS4. This enables players to make precise shots and execute tactical maneuvers with ease.
**7. Elder Scrolls Online**
Elder Scrolls Online offers a detailed and expansive MMORPG experience set in the beloved Elder Scrolls universe. With keyboard and mouse support, players can navigate through the intricate world and utilize complex abilities more efficiently.
**8. Warframe**
Warframe is a fast-paced cooperative shooter where players control powerful space ninjas. By connecting a keyboard and mouse to the PS4, players can enjoy improved accuracy and fluidity in combat.
**9. Overwatch**
Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment’s team-based hero shooter, brings intense and action-packed gameplay to the PS4. The game supports keyboard and mouse, allowing for more precise aiming and quicker ability management.
**10. DayZ**
DayZ immerses players in a post-apocalyptic open-world survival game where unpredictable encounters with other players create intense gameplay moments. The PS4 version of DayZ supports keyboard and mouse controls, enhancing the overall experience.
**11. Genshin Impact**
Genshin Impact, an action role-playing game with a vast open world, supports keyboard and mouse on the PS4. This enables players to navigate menus and combat encounters with greater precision.
**12. DC Universe Online**
DC Universe Online allows players to become their superhero or supervillain in this MMORPG set in the iconic DC Universe. With keyboard and mouse support, players can effortlessly execute combos and navigate the game’s various menus.
FAQs:
**Q1: Are there more PS4 games that support keyboard and mouse?**
Yes, in addition to the mentioned games, a few other titles also offer keyboard and mouse support, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, DayZ, Neverwinter, and others.
**Q2: Can I use any keyboard and mouse on my PS4?**
Most USB keyboards and mice should work on the PS4, as long as they are standard HID compliant devices.
**Q3: Can I use wireless keyboards and mice with my PS4?**
Yes, wireless keyboards and mice that utilize a USB dongle for connectivity can be used with the PS4.
**Q4: Do I need to adjust any settings to use keyboard and mouse on the PS4?**
In most cases, the PS4 should automatically recognize the keyboard and mouse. However, you can navigate to the settings menu to customize keybindings or mouse sensitivity if desired.
**Q5: Can I use a controller and a keyboard/mouse simultaneously on the PS4?**
Yes, the PS4 allows you to connect and use both a controller and a keyboard/mouse simultaneously, offering flexibility for different gameplay scenarios.
**Q6: Are there any advantages to using a keyboard and mouse in these games?**
Using a keyboard and mouse can provide more precise and responsive controls, especially for games that require accurate aiming or complex ability management.
**Q7: Will using a keyboard and mouse give me an unfair advantage in multiplayer games?**
While some argue that keyboard and mouse offer an advantage over controllers, it ultimately depends on the individual player’s skill level and familiarity with the input method.
**Q8: Can I customize the keyboard and mouse controls in each game?**
The ability to customize controls, including keybindings and mouse sensitivity, may vary depending on the game. However, many titles provide customization options in their settings.
**Q9: Can I switch between a controller and keyboard/mouse during gameplay?**
Some games allow seamless switching between controllers and keyboard/mouse during gameplay, while others may require you to exit the game and adjust the settings before switching.
**Q10: Can I use macros with my keyboard and mouse on the PS4?**
The ability to use macros may vary depending on the game and its specific policies. It is recommended to review the game’s terms of service and guidelines before utilizing macros.
**Q11: Does using a keyboard and mouse on the PS4 affect my ability to chat with other players?**
Most games that support keyboard and mouse on the PS4 also include in-game chat functionality, allowing players to communicate with others using text or voice chat.
**Q12: Will all future PS4 games support keyboard and mouse controls?**
While it’s difficult to predict the future, it’s possible that more game developers will offer keyboard and mouse support for their PS4 games. As the popularity of the input method increases, we may see it becoming more prevalent among titles.