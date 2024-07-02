The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has taken the gaming world by storm, delivering incredible graphics, immersive gameplay, and a whole new level of gaming experience. One aspect that many gamers wonder about is whether they can use a mouse and keyboard setup on their PS5. In this article, we will dive into the compatibility of mouse and keyboard on PS5 and explore the games that support this input configuration.
What games can you use mouse and keyboard on PS5?
While the PS5 is primarily designed to be used with a controller, there are certain games that support mouse and keyboard input, providing players with an alternative control scheme. Currently, the following games are known to be compatible with mouse and keyboard on the PS5:
1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone: One of the most popular first-person shooter franchises, Call of Duty allows players to seamlessly switch between mouse and keyboard and controller input.
2. Fortnite: As another massively popular game, Fortnite also supports mouse and keyboard input, giving players increased precision and control.
3. Overwatch: Blizzard’s team-based shooter also offers mouse and keyboard compatibility on the PS5, allowing for more precise aiming and quick actions.
4. The Sims 4: The beloved life simulation game is fully compatible with mouse and keyboard on the PS5.
5. Final Fantasy XIV: This critically acclaimed MMORPG supports mouse and keyboard input to enhance the gameplay experience on the PS5.
6. War Thunder: The vehicular combat game allows players to utilize their preferred input method, be it mouse and keyboard or controller.
7. DC Universe Online: PlayStation players can enjoy the popular superhero MMO with a mouse and keyboard setup if they so desire.
8. Warframe: This free-to-play action game supports both controller and mouse and keyboard input on the PS5.
9. DayZ: Surviving the zombie apocalypse is made easier with a mouse and keyboard configuration in this game.
10. Paladins: The fast-paced team shooter also gives players the option to use mouse and keyboard controls.
11. Neverwinter: The free-to-play MMORPG allows PS5 players to switch between a controller and a mouse and keyboard.
12. Warhammer: Vermintide 2: This cooperative action game supports mouse and keyboard input to enhance the cooperative play experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use any mouse and keyboard with the PS5?
Yes, you can use most USB or Bluetooth mouse and keyboard setups with the PS5, but it is recommended to check with the manufacturer for compatibility.
Do I need additional software or adapters to use a mouse and keyboard on PS5?
No, the PS5 natively supports mouse and keyboard input, so you don’t require any additional software or adapters.
Will using a mouse and keyboard give me a competitive advantage in online multiplayer games?
Mouse and keyboard input can provide more precision, but it ultimately depends on personal preference and skill level. Some games even offer controller aim-assist to balance the gameplay.
Can I switch between mouse and keyboard and controller seamlessly?
Yes, the PS5 allows for seamless switching between mouse and keyboard and controller input, providing flexibility based on your gaming preference.
Are there any disadvantages to using a mouse and keyboard on PS5?
Some players may find it challenging to adapt to mouse and keyboard controls if they are accustomed to playing with a controller. It may take time to adjust and find the most comfortable control scheme.
Can I use a gaming headset with a mouse and keyboard setup on the PS5?
Definitely! The PS5 supports various gaming accessories, including headsets, regardless of the input method you choose.
Will using a mouse and keyboard affect my PS5’s warranty?
No, using a mouse and keyboard on your PS5 does not void the warranty of the console.
Can I remap the controls when using a mouse and keyboard on PS5?
While the PS5 itself does not offer native remapping options, some games provide customization features that allow you to remap controls to your liking.
Is there a specific setup process for using a mouse and keyboard on the PS5?
No, simply connect your mouse and keyboard to the available USB ports or pair them via Bluetooth, and the PS5 will automatically recognize and enable them.
Which PS5 controllers are compatible with mouse and keyboard setup?
All models of the PS5 controllers, including the DualSense and DualShock 4, are compatible with mouse and keyboard setup.
Can I use a mouse and keyboard on PS5 with backward-compatible PS4 games?
Yes, you can use mouse and keyboard input with backward-compatible PS4 games on the PS5.
Can I use macros or programmable keys with a mouse and keyboard on PS5?
Macro and programmable key functionality varies depending on the game and the manufacturer of the mouse and keyboard. Some games may not support these features, while others may have limitations or restrictions in place.
Using a mouse and keyboard on the PS5 adds versatility and choice to your gaming experience. While only a limited number of games currently support this input configuration, it’s exciting to see how the compatibility list may expand in the future, catering to the preferences of gamers worldwide.