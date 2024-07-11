The PS5, Sony’s latest gaming console, offers various input options for gamers to enjoy their favorite titles. While the primary input method for consoles has traditionally been the gamepad, some players prefer the precision and familiarity of a keyboard and mouse setup. If you’re wondering what games on the PS5 support keyboard and mouse, this article is here to help.
What games can you use keyboard and mouse on PS5?
While the PS5 natively supports keyboard and mouse input, the availability of this option ultimately rests with the developers of each game. Some games have built-in support for keyboard and mouse, enabling players to use these peripherals seamlessly. However, it’s important to note that not all games will offer this option. Nonetheless, an increasing number of titles now include keyboard and mouse compatibility.
Fortunately, many popular games on the PS5 do support keyboard and mouse input. These include:
1. Call of Duty: Warzone – The massively popular battle royale game supports keyboard and mouse on both PS4 and PS5.
2. Fortnite – Epic Games’ battle royale sensation also allows players to use keyboard and mouse on the PS5, providing a competitive advantage.
3. Overwatch – Blizzard’s team-based shooter includes keyboard and mouse support, offering greater precision and control.
4. Final Fantasy XIV – The beloved MMORPG allows players to use a keyboard and mouse for a more traditional MMO experience.
5. Warframe – This free-to-play cooperative shooter supports keyboard and mouse, enabling precise aiming and movement.
6. Phantasy Star Online 2 – Sega’s action RPG provides keyboard and mouse support on the PS5, enhancing gameplay for those who prefer these input devices.
7. Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale allows players to optimize their gameplay using a keyboard and mouse setup.
8. Minecraft – Keyboard and mouse support is available in Minecraft, enhancing precision for building, crafting, and exploring.
9. Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix’s iconic RPG supports keyboard and mouse, providing an alternative control scheme for players.
10. Paladins – The team-based shooter includes keyboard and mouse support, allowing for pinpoint accuracy during intense battles.
11. DC Universe Online – Players can utilize a keyboard and mouse to navigate the vast world of DC Universe Online.
12. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – This popular first-person shooter supports keyboard and mouse on the PS5, offering a competitive edge in online matches.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a keyboard and mouse on any PS5 game?
No, the availability of keyboard and mouse support depends on the individual game developers.
2. Do I need any additional equipment to use a keyboard and mouse on PS5?
No, USB or Bluetooth keyboards and mice can be directly connected to the PS5.
3. Is using a keyboard and mouse on PS5 considered cheating in multiplayer games?
No, as long as the game natively supports keyboard and mouse, using them is considered fair play.
4. Are there any advantages to using a keyboard and mouse on the PS5?
Keyboard and mouse setups can offer increased precision, accuracy, and customizability compared to traditional gamepads.
5. Can I switch between a gamepad and keyboard/mouse on the PS5?
In games that support both input methods, players can generally switch between a gamepad and keyboard/mouse without any issues.
6. Can I use any gaming keyboard and mouse on the PS5?
Most USB or Bluetooth gaming keyboards and mice should work seamlessly with the PS5, but it’s always best to check compatibility with the specific manufacturer.
7. How do I know if a game on PS5 supports keyboard and mouse?
You can check the game’s official website or consult the game manual to determine if it has keyboard and mouse support on the PS5.
8. Can I use keyboard and mouse on PS5 for non-gaming purposes?
Yes, the PS5 allows you to use a keyboard and mouse for browsing the internet, accessing menus, and typing.
9. Can I configure the keyboard and mouse buttons on PS5?
In many games, you can customize the keyboard and mouse button mapping through the game’s settings menu.
10. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse on the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 supports wireless keyboard and mouse connections through Bluetooth.
11. Do all previous-gen PS4 games with keyboard and mouse support work on PS5?
Most PS4 games that support keyboard and mouse should also work on the PS5.
12. Will Sony release its own keyboard and mouse for the PS5?
While Sony has not released an official keyboard and mouse for the PS5, you can use third-party peripherals for these input methods.