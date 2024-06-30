The world of gaming has evolved over the years, and with the rise of consoles, players have been given a multitude of options to choose from. One particular area of interest for many gamers is whether they can use a keyboard and mouse on their PS4. While traditionally, controllers have been the go-to input method for consoles, there are now games that support keyboard and mouse functionality on the PS4. In this article, we will explore some of these games and provide answers to related FAQs.
What games can you use keyboard and mouse on PS4?
1. Fortnite: One of the most popular games in recent years, Fortnite allows players to use a keyboard and mouse on PS4, providing a more precise and familiar input method for those who are used to playing on a PC.
2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: The reboot of this classic first-person shooter franchise supports keyboard and mouse input on the PS4, giving players a competitive edge in online matches.
3. Overwatch: Blizzard’s team-based shooter, Overwatch, also allows players to use a keyboard and mouse on the PS4, enabling more accurate aiming and quicker response times.
4. Final Fantasy XIV: This massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) provides keyboard and mouse support on the PS4, allowing players to navigate through the rich world of Eorzea with ease.
5. War Thunder: This vehicular combat game lets PS4 players utilize a keyboard and mouse, enhancing control over their tanks, planes, and other vehicles in the heat of battle.
6. The Sims 4: The popular life simulation game supports keyboard and mouse functionality on the PS4, allowing players to easily build and customize their virtual worlds.
7. Paragon: Epic Games’ third-person MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game, Paragon, offers keyboard and mouse support on the PS4, offering a familiar input method for fans of the genre.
8. Elder Scrolls Online: This vast open-world MMORPG allows PS4 players to use a keyboard and mouse, enabling precise control over their characters and enhancing the overall experience.
9. DayZ: Survive in a post-apocalyptic world with the keyboard and mouse support available for the PS4 version of this popular survival game.
10. Paladins: This team-based first-person shooter supports keyboard and mouse input on the PS4, providing a more accurate and responsive control scheme.
11. Smite: Another MOBA game from Hi-Rez Studios, Smite enables players to use a keyboard and mouse on the PS4, offering a similar experience to the PC version.
12. Warframe: This fast-paced cooperative shooter game supports keyboard and mouse input on the PS4, allowing players to perform precise movements and actions.
FAQs:
1. How do I connect a keyboard and mouse to my PS4?
To connect a keyboard and mouse to your PS4, simply plug them into the USB ports available on the console.
2. Are these games the only ones that support keyboard and mouse on PS4?
No, there may be other games that support keyboard and mouse on PS4. However, the ones mentioned are some of the most popular ones.
3. Do I need any special adapters to use a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
No, you do not need any special adapters. Most USB keyboards and mice can be directly connected to the PS4.
4. Can I use any keyboard and mouse, or do I need specific ones?
In most cases, any USB keyboard and mouse should work on the PS4. However, it is recommended to check the specific game’s requirements or any compatibility issues.
5. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse on PS4?
Yes, wireless keyboards and mice that support USB connectivity can be used on the PS4.
6. Can I switch between controller and keyboard/mouse during gameplay?
In some games, you may be able to switch between the two input methods seamlessly. However, it depends on the game’s support and settings.
7. Can I use a keyboard and mouse combo?
Yes, keyboard and mouse combos that connect via USB are compatible with the PS4.
8. Can I remap the keyboard buttons on PS4?
While some games provide the option to remap keyboard buttons, the PS4 system itself does not have native remapping capabilities.
9. Does using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 give me an advantage over controller players?
Using a keyboard and mouse can offer more precise control and quicker response times, potentially giving an advantage in certain games.
10. Can I use a mechanical keyboard on PS4?
Yes, mechanical keyboards with USB connectivity can be used on the PS4.
11. Will using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 affect the gameplay experience?
Using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 can provide a different gameplay experience, especially for players who are more comfortable with these input methods.
12. Can I use a gaming mouse with extra buttons on PS4?
Yes, gaming mice with extra buttons can be used on the PS4, though the functionality of those buttons may vary depending on the game’s support.