The world of gaming has expanded exponentially over the years, and with it, the range of platforms has grown as well. Xbox, one of the leading gaming consoles, has always been associated with controller-based gaming. However, there has been a rising trend of players wanting to use keyboard and mouse on Xbox for a more precise and familiar gaming experience. So, what games can you play using a keyboard and mouse on Xbox? Let’s dive in and find out!
What games can you play keyboard and mouse on Xbox?
Using a keyboard and mouse on Xbox was not traditionally supported by the console. However, with the introduction of the Xbox One in 2013 and subsequent system updates, Microsoft added support for enabling keyboard and mouse functionality for selected games. These games fall into two categories: games that officially support keyboard and mouse, and games that allow keyboard and mouse but don’t officially advertise it. Here are some examples of both:
Games officially supported for keyboard and mouse:
1. Fortnite: The popular battle royale game officially supports keyboard and mouse on Xbox. Players can enjoy the precision of keyboard controls while facing opponents on their Xbox console.
2. Gears 5: This action-packed shooter supports keyboard and mouse on Xbox, allowing players to aim more accurately and enhance their gameplay experience.
3. Sims 4: The life simulation game brings the familiar PC controls to the Xbox platform, enabling players to create and control their Sims with a keyboard and mouse.
4. Minecraft: Dive into the blocky world of Minecraft with the comfort of a keyboard and mouse, giving you more flexibility and ease of building and exploring.
Games that allow keyboard and mouse:
While not officially advertised, some games on Xbox allow players to use a keyboard and mouse, although the support may vary in terms of responsiveness and functionality. Some examples include:
1. Warframe: This popular third-person online shooter allows keyboard and mouse inputs, providing an advantage in quick and precise movements during intense battles.
2. Sea of Thieves: Sailing the high seas and engaging in pirate adventures becomes more immersive when using a keyboard and mouse to control your actions.
3. Overwatch: While Xbox players cannot officially use keyboard and mouse for Overwatch, some third-party adapters can enable this functionality.
4. Call of Duty: Warzone: Though not officially supported, some players have found success using a keyboard and mouse in this intense battle royale game.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any keyboard and mouse with Xbox?
To ensure compatibility, it is recommended to use Xbox-supported keyboards and mice. However, some third-party peripherals may work, but functionality and features cannot be guaranteed.
2. How do I connect a keyboard and mouse to my Xbox?
Usually, you can connect a wired USB keyboard and mouse directly to the Xbox console. However, for wireless devices, you may need to use a USB dongle or follow specific instructions provided by the manufacturer.
3. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse on Xbox?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard and mouse on Xbox, but it may require a USB dongle or pairing them via Bluetooth if the console supports it.
4. Can I use a gaming keypad instead of a full-size keyboard?
Yes, using a gaming keypad is a great alternative to a full-size keyboard as it offers a compact layout with programmable keys that can enhance your gaming experience.
5. Are there any advantages to using a keyboard and mouse on Xbox?
Using a keyboard and mouse can provide advantages such as increased accuracy, better control in certain games, and familiarity for players who are more accustomed to PC gaming.
6. Can I switch between keyboard and mouse and controller mid-game?
It depends on the game. Some games allow seamless switching between keyboard and mouse and controller, while others may require you to change input settings in the game’s menu.
7. Can I use keyboard and mouse on Xbox Series X/S?
Yes, keyboard and mouse support is available on Xbox Series X/S, just like on the previous Xbox One consoles.
8. What if a game I want to play doesn’t officially support keyboard and mouse?
In such cases, you can try using third-party adapters that convert keyboard and mouse inputs into controller inputs, enabling you to play unsupported games.
9. Can I use macros with keyboard and mouse on Xbox?
It depends on the game. Some games may allow the use of macros, but it is not universally supported.
10. Do all players using keyboard and mouse get matched together in multiplayer games?
No, most multiplayer games on Xbox use matchmaking algorithms that primarily consider input type, so players using similar input methods will be matched together.
11. Can I adjust keyboard and mouse settings on Xbox?
For officially supported games, Xbox provides some basic settings to customize the keyboard and mouse inputs. Additional settings might be available within the game itself.
12. Are there any plans for adding more games with keyboard and mouse support?
Microsoft continues to work with developers to expand the list of games that officially support keyboard and mouse on Xbox, so future updates may bring more options for players to enjoy.