If you’re a console gamer who prefers the precision and control of a keyboard and mouse, you might be wondering which games on the PS5 support this input method. While the PS5 primarily relies on its DualSense controller for gameplay, there are a few titles that allow for keyboard and mouse compatibility. Let’s dive into the world of console gaming with a keyboard and mouse setup.
What games can you play keyboard and mouse on PS5?
As of now, only a limited number of games on the PS5 officially support keyboard and mouse input. These games include:
1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Experience precise aiming and faster reaction times in this popular first-person shooter.
2. Fortnite: Build, shoot, and survive in this battle royale sensation using your preferred keyboard and mouse setup.
3. Overwatch: Coordinate with your team and dominate the objective with the accuracy of a mouse and keyboard.
4. Final Fantasy XIV: Dive into the vast world of Eorzea with the convenience of mouse-controlled menus and hotkeys.
5. Warframe: Master the art of the space ninja, slaying enemies with finesse using your keyboard and mouse.
While this list may be limited at present, it is important to note that developers are continually updating their games to offer keyboard and mouse support on the PS5. So, keep an eye out for future updates and patches that introduce this feature to more titles.
Can I use any keyboard and mouse on PS5?
Yes, the PS5 has native support for USB and Bluetooth keyboards and mice, allowing you to enjoy your favorite gaming accessories seamlessly.
Are there any advantages to using a keyboard and mouse on PS5?
Using a keyboard and mouse on the PS5 can provide several advantages such as increased accuracy in aiming and faster response times, particularly in first-person shooters.
Can I use keyboard and mouse on backward compatible PS4 games?
While the PS5 offers backward compatibility with most PS4 games, keyboard and mouse compatibility may vary. It is advisable to check with the specific game’s developer or consult the official compatibility list provided by Sony.
Will Sony release more games with keyboard and mouse support?
Sony has expressed a dedication to expanding the features and compatibility of their console. It is likely that more games will be released with official keyboard and mouse support in the future.
How do I set up a keyboard and mouse on my PS5?
Setting up a keyboard and mouse on your PS5 is a straightforward process. First, connect your preferred peripherals via USB or Bluetooth. Then, navigate to the Settings menu, select Accessories, and choose the desired input device to customize the settings to your preference.
Can I use keyboard and mouse for regular system navigation?
Yes, the PS5 allows you to use a keyboard and mouse for regular system navigation, providing an alternative input method for browsing menus and accessing console features.
Will using a keyboard and mouse give me an unfair advantage in multiplayer games?
While keyboard and mouse can provide advantages in certain genres like first-person shooters, most games have built-in mechanics to balance input methods for fair competition. Additionally, cross-play functionality between consoles and PC often matches players based on their input method.
Can I use custom keybinds with a keyboard and mouse on PS5?
Yes, keyboard and mouse support on the PS5 allows for custom keybinds, allowing you to personalize your gameplay experience according to your preferences.
Are there any third-party accessories to enhance keyboard and mouse gaming on the PS5?
Yes, there are several third-party accessories available, such as mouse and keyboard adapters, which offer additional customization and compatibility options for your gaming setup.
Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse on PS5?
Absolutely! The PS5 supports both wired and wireless keyboards and mice, giving you the freedom to choose the setup that suits your gaming style and preferences.
Can I switch between controller and keyboard/mouse on the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 allows you to seamlessly switch between using your DualSense controller and a keyboard and mouse setup, providing flexibility and convenience during gameplay.