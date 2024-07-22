With the release of PlayStation 5 (PS5), players have been wondering about the compatibility of keyboard and mouse for gaming. While traditionally consoles have been primarily associated with gamepads, the PS5 introduces a new level of flexibility by allowing support for keyboard and mouse input on certain games. So, let’s dive into this topic and explore what games you can play on PS5 using a keyboard and mouse!
What games can I play keyboard and mouse on PS5?
As of now, only a limited number of games on the PS5 support playing with a keyboard and mouse. These games include:
1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: One of the flagship titles for the PS5, this game allows players to enjoy a traditional keyboard and mouse experience.
2. Fortnite: The immensely popular battle royale game has built-in support for keyboard and mouse on PS5.
3. Overwatch: Blizzard’s team-based shooter has keyboard and mouse compatibility, offering precise controls for competitive play.
4. Final Fantasy XIV: The long-standing MMORPG provides a keyboard and mouse option for a more familiar experience for PC gamers.
5. War Thunder: This vehicular combat game enables players to use keyboard and mouse controls for an immersive battlefield experience.
What are the advantages of using a keyboard and mouse on PS5?
1. Precision: Keyboard and mouse provide superior precision for aiming and executing quick and precise movements compared to a gamepad.
2. Comfort: Some players might find keyboard and mouse more comfortable for extended gameplay sessions, especially if they are accustomed to PC gaming.
3. Familiarity: For those coming from a PC gaming background, using a keyboard and mouse can provide a sense of familiarity and enhance their gaming experience on the PS5.
Which keyboard and mouse should I use on PS5?
While the PS5 natively supports most USB and Bluetooth keyboards and mice, it’s essential to note that not all gaming peripherals are officially compatible with the console. Therefore, it is recommended to use keyboards and mice from well-known brands that have confirmed compatibility with the PS5, such as Logitech, Razer, and Corsair.
Can I use any keyboard and mouse and expect them to work on PS5?
In general, most USB and Bluetooth keyboards and mice should work on the PS5. However, it is always advisable to check the manufacturer’s website for compatibility information and firmware updates before making a purchase.
Are there any limitations or drawbacks to using a keyboard and mouse on PS5?
1. Game Compatibility: While the list of games supporting keyboard and mouse on the PS5 is growing, it is still limited compared to the total library of games available on the console.
2. Lack of Optimization: Some games may not offer optimized controls for keyboard and mouse, meaning that the gameplay experience might not be as smooth as it would be on a PC.
3. Accessibility: Using a keyboard and mouse on a console may not be as accessible or comfortable for all players, particularly those who have grown up using gamepads.
Can I use a controller and a keyboard and mouse simultaneously on PS5?
Yes! The PS5 allows players to use a combination of gamepad and keyboard/mouse inputs where applicable. This feature provides more flexibility for players who prefer specific controls for different game aspects.
Can I remap keyboard and mouse controls on PS5?
As of now, the PS5 does not offer the option to remap keyboard and mouse controls for games. However, it’s worth noting that some games themselves provide customization options for controls, which may include remapping for keyboard and mouse.
Will more games support keyboard and mouse on PS5 in the future?
Yes. With the growing popularity and demand for keyboard and mouse support on consoles, it is likely that more game developers will include this feature in future PS5 titles, providing players with an expanded range of options.
What if my favorite game doesn’t support keyboard and mouse on PS5?
If your favorite game does not currently support keyboard and mouse on PS5, you may consider reaching out to the game’s developer or publisher to inquire about future updates or support for this feature. Additionally, you can suggest the inclusion of keyboard and mouse support in the game’s community forums or through official feedback channels.
Is there anything else I should know about using keyboard and mouse on PS5?
While using a keyboard and mouse on PS5 can be an exciting prospect for some players, it’s important to remember that it is entirely optional. The PS5 still provides an outstanding gaming experience with its DualSense gamepad, which offers innovative features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Ultimately, the choice lies with the individual player and their preferred style of gameplay.