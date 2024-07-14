**What games can I play keyboard and mouse on ps4?**
PlayStation 4 (PS4) gamers who prefer the precision and convenience of using a keyboard and mouse are in luck! Although the system was primarily designed for controller gameplay, Sony has introduced support for keyboard and mouse inputs on selected games. This groundbreaking feature gives players the option to experience their favorite games with a different level of control. In this article, we will explore the answer to the question, “What games can I play keyboard and mouse on PS4?” as well as provide answers to related frequently asked questions.
Currently, there are several popular titles that support keyboard and mouse inputs on the PS4. Some of these games include:
1. Fortnite: As one of the most popular battle royale games, Fortnite offers full compatibility with keyboard and mouse on the PS4, enabling players to enjoy enhanced accuracy and precision.
2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: This highly acclaimed first-person shooter allows players to use a keyboard and mouse for a more PC-like gaming experience.
3. Overwatch: Blizzard’s team-based shooter offers native support for keyboard and mouse controls on the PS4.
4. Final Fantasy XIV: This massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) is fully compatible with keyboard and mouse inputs on the PS4.
5. Warframe: A fast-paced cooperative shooter, Warframe also supports keyboard and mouse controls, providing players with greater flexibility in combat.
6. Minecraft: The incredibly popular sandbox game Minecraft allows players on the PS4 to utilize keyboard and mouse inputs for improved precision when building and exploring.
9. PALADINS: Hi-Rez Studios’ free-to-play hero shooter offers keyboard and mouse support on the PS4 to enhance gameplay mechanics.
10. SMITE: Another popular title from Hi-Rez Studios, SMITE, provides the option for keyboard and mouse inputs for a more personalized gaming experience.
These are just a few examples of the games that currently support keyboard and mouse inputs on the PS4. It’s worth noting that game developers continue to add support for this feature, so the list may expand in the future.
Can I use any keyboard and mouse with my PS4?
While many USB keyboards and mice are compatible with the PS4, it’s essential to check whether the specific model you want to use is officially supported by Sony. Some devices may not function correctly or lack certain features if they are not designed specifically for use with the PS4.
Do keyboard and mouse inputs give players an unfair advantage?
The use of keyboard and mouse inputs on the PS4 has raised concerns about potential unfair advantages in multiplayer games. To address this, developers have implemented different matchmaking systems to separate players based on their input method. So, you will typically be matched with other keyboard and mouse users if you choose to play with those peripherals.
Can I switch between keyboard and mouse and controller on the PS4?
Yes, the PS4 allows seamless switching between different input methods during gameplay. You can easily transition from a controller to a keyboard and mouse, or vice versa, without any issues.
Will using keyboard and mouse on the PS4 affect my gameplay experience?
Using a keyboard and mouse on the PS4 can offer a different gaming experience, particularly in games that support it. However, it ultimately boils down to personal preference. Some players may feel more comfortable and adept with a controller, while others may prefer the precision and quickness of a keyboard and mouse setup.
Will I be restricted from playing with friends if I use keyboard and mouse on PS4?
No, using a keyboard and mouse on the PS4 does not prevent you from playing with your friends who are using controllers. Most games are cross-compatible, allowing players with different input methods to join the same matches seamlessly.
Can I use any keyboard and mouse to navigate the PS4’s user interface?
Unfortunately, the PS4’s system software does not support keyboard and mouse inputs for navigating the user interface. You will still need a controller to navigate menus, access settings, and perform other system-related functions.
Are there any advantages to using a controller over a keyboard and mouse?
While keyboard and mouse inputs offer precise aiming and additional key mapping options, using a controller offers a more relaxed and immersive gaming experience. Controllers are specifically designed for console gaming, providing comfort and ease of use during prolonged gameplay sessions.
Can I customize the key bindings when using a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
The ability to customize key bindings largely depends on the specific game you are playing. Some games may offer extensive key binding options, allowing you to tailor the controls to your preferences. However, not all games support this feature.
Do all versions of the games mentioned support keyboard and mouse on the PS4?
It’s important to note that the compatibility of keyboard and mouse on the PS4 may vary depending on the version of the game you are playing. While the major versions of the games listed tend to have this feature, it’s always recommended to check the game’s official website or forums for specific information on keyboard and mouse support.
In conclusion, there is a growing list of games on the PS4 that support keyboard and mouse inputs. From popular titles like Fortnite and Overwatch to MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV, gamers now have the option to choose their preferred input method for a more personalized and enjoyable experience. However, it’s crucial to ensure that your keyboard and mouse are officially supported by Sony to ensure optimal performance and compatibility.