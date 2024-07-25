Since the release of the PlayStation 5, many players have been wondering whether they can use a keyboard and mouse instead of a controller for certain games. While the majority of games are designed to be played with a controller, there are a few titles that do support keyboard and mouse input on the PS5. Let’s explore which games allow keyboard and mouse on the PS5 and how to enable them.
What games allow keyboard and mouse on PS5?
Currently, the PS5 supports keyboard and mouse input for a limited number of games. Here are some of the games that allow you to use a keyboard and mouse:
- Warframe: This cooperative online shooter game by Digital Extremes enables keyboard and mouse support on the PS5, providing players with a more traditional PC gaming experience.
- Fortnite: Epic Games’ popular battle royale title, Fortnite, offers keyboard and mouse support on the PS5, which allows for precise aiming and faster building.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise supports keyboard and mouse input on the PS5, giving players enhanced accuracy and control during intense gunfights.
While these are currently the main games that support keyboard and mouse on the PS5, it is worth noting that developers may add support for these peripherals in future updates of other games.
1. Can I use any keyboard and mouse on the PS5?
Yes, you can use any USB or Bluetooth keyboard and mouse that is compatible with the PS5. Simply connect them to the console and configure the settings as needed.
2. How do I enable keyboard and mouse support on the PS5?
To enable keyboard and mouse support on the PS5, go to Settings > Accessories > Controllers > Communication Method and select “Use USB Accessories.” This will allow you to use your connected keyboard and mouse to interact with supported games.
3. Can I use keyboard and mouse in non-supported games on the PS5?
No, keyboard and mouse support is only available for games that explicitly enable it. If a game does not have native support for keyboard and mouse, you won’t be able to use them as input devices.
4. Are there any advantages to using a keyboard and mouse on the PS5?
Using a keyboard and mouse can provide certain advantages for players, such as better precision and quicker response times, especially in first-person shooters or games that require precise aiming.
5. Are there any disadvantages to using a keyboard and mouse on the PS5?
While some players may prefer the mouse and keyboard setup, others might find it less comfortable compared to using a controller. Additionally, some games may not have optimized controls for keyboard and mouse, leading to a less enjoyable experience.
6. Will using a keyboard and mouse on the PS5 give me an unfair advantage in multiplayer games?
When playing games that support cross-platform multiplayer, you might have an advantage over players using controllers, as keyboard and mouse inputs are generally more precise. In some games, matchmaking systems might separate players based on their input method to address this issue.
7. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse on the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 supports both wired and wireless keyboards and mice. Simply connect your wireless devices via Bluetooth or use a USB receiver to connect them wirelessly.
8. Can I customize the keyboard and mouse settings on the PS5?
Individual game developers determine the level of customization available for keyboard and mouse on the PS5. However, you may find some settings, such as sensitivity adjustments, in the game’s options menu.
9. Can I use keyboard shortcuts on the PS5?
Keyboard shortcuts functionality may vary depending on the game and its developer. Some games might allow you to map specific actions or commands to certain keys, while others might have limited shortcut functionality.
10. Can I switch between using a keyboard and mouse and a controller on the PS5?
Yes, you can easily switch between using a keyboard and mouse and a controller on the PS5. Simply connect or disconnect your input devices, and the console will automatically recognize the change.
11. Can I use a gaming keypad instead of a keyboard on the PS5?
Yes, gaming keypads that offer a compact layout combining keyboard functionality with dedicated gaming features can also be used on the PS5 as a substitute for a full-sized keyboard.
12. Are there any upcoming games that will support keyboard and mouse on the PS5?
While upcoming games are not announced with keyboard and mouse support explicitly, it is possible that developers may consider adding this functionality in future updates or releases. Stay tuned for official announcements from game developers and publishers.
In conclusion, while the number of games that currently support keyboard and mouse on the PS5 is limited, it does open up new possibilities for players who prefer these input devices. As game developers continue to update and optimize their titles for the PS5, it’s possible that we will see more games include support for keyboard and mouse in the future, enriching the gaming experience for a wider variety of players.