What external hard drive will work with ps4?

Are you running out of storage space on your PS4? Luckily, you can expand your console’s storage capacity by using an external hard drive. However, not all external hard drives are compatible with the PS4. In this article, we will explore the factors to consider when choosing an external hard drive that will work seamlessly with your PS4. So, let’s dive right in!
Factors to Consider
When selecting an external hard drive for your PS4, there are a few key factors to keep in mind:
1. **Storage Capacity**
The first and most crucial factor to consider is the storage capacity of the external hard drive. The PS4 supports external hard drives with a minimum capacity of 250 GB and a maximum capacity of 8 TB. Choose a storage capacity that suits your gaming needs and budget.
2. **Connections and Transfer Speeds**
Your external hard drive should have a USB 3.0 connection for optimal transfer speeds. The PS4 does not support USB 2.0, so ensure your chosen drive is compatible. Additionally, look for a hard drive with a high rotational speed (RPM) to ensure fast data transfer rates, minimizing loading times for games.
3. **Power Requirements**
The PS4 only provides enough power for certain external hard drives. To ensure compatibility, it is recommended to choose a drive that is USB powered and does not require its own power source.
4. **File Format**
The PS4 supports two file systems: FAT32 and exFAT. However, the FAT32 format has a maximum file size limitation of 4 GB, which may be problematic for larger game files. It is advisable to choose a hard drive that supports the exFAT file format to avoid any compatibility issues.
5. **Physical Size**
Consider the physical size of the external hard drive before purchasing. Ensure it fits well in the limited space available near your PS4. Smaller, portable drives are often more convenient.
Recommended External Hard Drives
Now that we’ve covered the essential factors to consider, let’s look at some recommended external hard drives that will work seamlessly with your PS4:
1. Seagate Game Drive
2. Western Digital My Passport
3. Samsung Portable SSD T5
4. Toshiba Canvio Advance
5. LaCie Rugged Mini
6. WD Black P10 Game Drive
7. Transcend StoreJet 25M3
8. Seagate Expansion Portable Drive
9. G-Technology G-Drive Mobile USB-C
10. Silicon Power Armor A85 IP68
FAQs
1. What is the maximum storage capacity supported by the PS4?
The PS4 supports external hard drives with a maximum storage capacity of 8 TB.
2. Can I use an external hard drive with a smaller storage capacity than the recommended maximum?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive with any storage capacity as long as it meets the minimum requirement of 250 GB.
3. Can I use an external hard drive formatted in NTFS?
The PS4 does not support the NTFS file format. Stick to using drives formatted in either FAT32 or exFAT.
4. What transfer speed should I look for in an external hard drive?
Look for an external hard drive with a USB 3.0 connection and a high rotational speed (RPM) for faster data transfer rates.
5. Can I use an external hard drive that requires its own power source?
It is recommended to use an external hard drive that is USB powered, as the PS4 does not provide enough power for additional sources.
6. Do I need to format the external hard drive before using it with my PS4?
Yes, the PS4 will require you to format the external hard drive to either the FAT32 or exFAT file format before it can be used.
7. Can I use an SSD instead of an HDD?
Yes, you can use an SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of an HDD (Hard Disk Drive) as long as it meets the necessary requirements mentioned earlier.
8. Can I use the external hard drive for storing all types of PS4 data?
Yes, you can use the external hard drive to store games, game saves, screenshots, videos, and other PS4 data.
9. Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
Yes, you can connect multiple external hard drives to your PS4, allowing you to expand your storage even further.
10. Can I disconnect the external hard drive while the PS4 is in use?
It is recommended to safely eject the external hard drive from the PS4 before disconnecting it to avoid any data corruption or loss.
11. Can I use the external hard drive with multiple PS4 consoles?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive with multiple PS4 consoles, allowing you to transfer your games and data between different consoles.
12. Can I use the external hard drive for purposes other than the PS4?
Yes, you can use the external hard drive for other purposes, such as storing files and backups for your computer or other devices.