What does trojan virus do to your computer?

Trojan viruses, named after the famous Greek story of the Trojan Horse, are malicious software programs that sneak into your computer disguised as harmless files or applications. Once inside your system, they can cause a range of harmful activities. Let’s explore in detail what a Trojan virus can do to your computer and how you can protect yourself from this insidious threat.
The Hidden Agenda of a Trojan Virus
A Trojan virus, unlike other types of malware, does not replicate itself. Instead, its primary purpose is to open a backdoor on your computer and provide unauthorized access to cybercriminals. Once the attackers gain control, they can carry out various harmful activities, such as:
1. Data Theft: A Trojan can steal your personal information, including usernames, passwords, credit card details, and sensitive documents, which can then be misused for fraud or identity theft.
2. System Modification: Trojan viruses can modify or delete important system files, leading to system instability or even complete failure.
3. Keystroke Logging: Some Trojans can track your keystrokes, allowing cybercriminals to monitor your online activities and gain unauthorized access to your accounts.
4. Remote Access: Trojans can create a backdoor, granting hackers remote control over your computer. This enables them to execute commands, download or upload files, and manipulate your system without your knowledge.
5. Botnet Formation: Some Trojans can convert your computer into a part of a botnet, a network of infected computers controlled by hackers. These botnets are often used to carry out large-scale cyber-attacks, such as DDoS attacks, on other targets.
6. Adware and Spyware: Trojans may install adware or spyware on your system, bombarding you with intrusive advertisements or collecting your browsing habits to deliver targeted advertisements.
7. Ransomware Attacks: Certain Trojans act as delivery mechanisms for ransomware, a type of malware that encrypts your files and demands a ransom in return for their release.
8. Propagation: Trojans can spread to other computers by attaching themselves to files, emails, or downloads, potentially infecting an entire network.
9. Resource Hogging: Some Trojans consume excessive system resources, leading to a significant slowdown in your computer’s performance.
10. Blackmail and Extortion: Trojan infections can be used to gather sensitive and compromising information about you, which attackers may use later to blackmail or extort money from you.
11. Identity Theft: Trojans can collect enough personal information to steal your identity, opening the door to fraudulent activities and financial loss.
12. Remote Surveillance: High-tech Trojans can hijack your webcam or microphone, enabling hackers to spy on you and invade your privacy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I protect my computer from Trojan viruses?
To protect your computer, make sure you have a reputable antivirus software installed, keep your operating system and applications up to date, and avoid downloading files or programs from untrusted sources.
2. Can a Trojan virus be removed?
Yes, Trojan viruses can be removed using antivirus software. Perform a full system scan regularly and remove any detected threats.
3. Can Trojan viruses infect Mac computers?
While Mac computers are generally less targeted by Trojans, they are not immune to these threats. Mac users should also take precautions and use antivirus software for enhanced protection.
4. How do Trojans infiltrate computers?
Trojans can enter your computer through various means, including malicious email attachments, infected downloads from the internet, drive-by downloads from compromised websites, or even through physical media like USB drives.
5. Is it possible to detect a Trojan virus?
Trojans can be challenging to detect as they often disguise themselves as legitimate files or applications. However, regular scans with updated antivirus software can help identify and remove them.
6. Do Trojans affect only Windows computers?
While Windows computers are more commonly targeted, Trojans can affect any operating system, including macOS, Linux, and others.
7. Can a Trojan virus steal my online banking credentials?
Yes, certain Trojans specifically target online banking information and can steal your login credentials, financial details, and even OTPs (one-time passwords).
8. Can Trojans infect mobile devices?
Yes, Trojans can infect mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, often through malicious apps or infected downloads from unreliable sources.
9. Can a Trojan virus self-install on my computer?
No, Trojans require a user action, such as running an infected file or program, to infiltrate a computer.
10. Can a Trojan virus damage my hardware?
While Trojans primarily target software, some advanced forms of malware can harm hardware components by sending excessive commands or corrupting firmware.
11. Can a Trojan virus be used for espionage?
Yes, certain highly sophisticated Trojans have been developed for espionage purposes, allowing hackers to gather sensitive information from targeted individuals or organizations.
12. Are Trojan viruses illegal?
Yes, Trojan viruses are illegal since they facilitate unauthorized access to computer systems and are used for malicious purposes.