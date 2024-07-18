When purchasing a new vehicle, it’s crucial to consider the warranty coverage that comes with it. One important aspect of any warranty is understanding what is covered and what isn’t. In the case of RAM vehicles, they offer a powertrain warranty that provides peace of mind to owners. In this article, we will delve into the details of the RAM powertrain warranty and answer frequently asked questions related to its coverage.
The RAM Powertrain Warranty
The RAM powertrain warranty is designed to protect your vehicle’s powertrain components, which are vital for its functionality. This warranty ensures that any defects or issues related to the powertrain are covered, allowing for repairs or replacements to be conducted without any expense to the owner.
What does the RAM powertrain warranty cover?
The RAM powertrain warranty covers several crucial components of your vehicle’s powertrain. These components include the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. If any of these parts malfunction or experience a defect during the warranty period, RAM will cover the cost of repair or replacement.
1. Is the RAM powertrain warranty transferable?
Yes, the RAM powertrain warranty is transferable to subsequent owners within the warranty period.
2. How long is the RAM powertrain warranty valid?
The RAM powertrain warranty is valid for a period of five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.
3. Does the RAM powertrain warranty cover regular maintenance?
No, the RAM powertrain warranty does not cover regular maintenance such as oil changes, filter replacements, or tune-ups.
4. Are there any deductibles for warranty repairs?
No, there are no deductibles for warranty repairs covered under the RAM powertrain warranty.
5. What happens if I modify my vehicle?
If you modify your RAM vehicle, such as installing aftermarket parts or tuning the engine, it may void the warranty coverage.
6. Can I take my vehicle to any authorized RAM dealership for warranty repairs?
Yes, you can take your vehicle to any authorized RAM dealership for warranty repairs covered under the powertrain warranty.
7. Is towing covered under the RAM powertrain warranty?
No, towing expenses are not covered under the RAM powertrain warranty.
8. Do I need to keep maintenance records to maintain warranty coverage?
Keeping maintenance records is not required to maintain warranty coverage, but it can be helpful to have a record of regular maintenance.
9. Does the RAM powertrain warranty cover rental car expenses?
No, rental car expenses are not covered under the RAM powertrain warranty.
10. What if my vehicle’s powertrain issue is due to an accident?
If the powertrain issue is a result of an accident, it may not be covered under the RAM powertrain warranty. However, your vehicle may be covered under other warranties, such as the basic warranty or optional extended warranties.
11. Can I purchase an extended warranty for my RAM vehicle?
Yes, RAM offers optional extended warranties that can provide additional coverage beyond the powertrain warranty.
12. Is the RAM powertrain warranty different for diesel engines?
No, the RAM powertrain warranty coverage remains the same for both gasoline and diesel engines.
In conclusion, the RAM powertrain warranty covers essential components such as the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Understanding the coverage provided by this warranty helps owners make informed decisions and ensures their vehicle’s protection. While it’s important to note that regular maintenance and certain modifications are not covered, the RAM powertrain warranty offers valuable peace of mind for new vehicle owners.