What does the RAM outdoorsman package include?

Ram trucks have long been associated with ruggedness and durability, making them a popular choice among truck enthusiasts. For those who love the great outdoors and require a truck that can handle the demands of an adventurous lifestyle, the Ram Outdoorsman package is the ideal option. But what exactly does the Ram Outdoorsman package include? Let’s delve into the details.
The **RAM Outdoorsman package** is designed to enhance the capabilities and performance of the Ram truck, specifically catering to outdoor enthusiasts. It includes a range of features and upgrades that make it perfect for adventurers and nature lovers alike.
The stand-out feature of the RAM Outdoorsman package is its off-road capability. It comes equipped with all-terrain tires, skid plates, tow hooks, and a transfer case skid plate shield, providing additional protection and improved performance on rough terrain. These features allow you to navigate through challenging landscapes with ease while ensuring that your truck remains safe from any potential damage.
In addition to its off-road prowess, the RAM Outdoorsman package also offers several practical features. It includes a Class IV hitch receiver and a 4 and 7-pin wiring harness, allowing you to easily tow trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles. The trailer brake control is also integrated into the package, making it convenient to haul heavy loads and ensuring a smoother towing experience.
Another noteworthy inclusion in the RAM Outdoorsman package is the convenience of having a sprayed-in bedliner. This feature offers protection to the truck bed from scratches, dents, and other forms of damage that can occur during transportation of outdoor gear. It helps maintain the resale value of the vehicle and makes cleaning the bed much easier after each adventure.
Furthermore, the package includes fog lamps, which improve visibility during foggy or misty conditions. They provide enhanced safety while driving off-road or in adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the Ram Outdoorsman package offers various other interior and exterior upgrades like a front suspension skid plate, black door handles and grille, a luxury steering wheel, and unique badging that sets it apart from the standard Ram trucks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can the Ram Outdoorsman package be added to any Ram truck model?
Yes, the Ram Outdoorsman package can be added to various Ram truck models, including the Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500.
2. Are there different levels of the Ram Outdoorsman package?
No, there are no different levels of the Ram Outdoorsman package. It offers the same features and upgrades regardless of the truck model chosen.
3. Does the package include any advanced safety features?
No, the Ram Outdoorsman package does not include any advanced safety features beyond the standard safety equipment provided in Ram trucks.
4. Can the Ram Outdoorsman package withstand extreme weather conditions?
Yes, the Ram Outdoorsman package is designed to handle various weather conditions, including extreme cold, heat, and precipitation.
5. Does the package include upgraded suspension?
The Ram Outdoorsman package does not include upgraded suspension as a standard feature. However, certain models may offer optional suspension upgrades.
6. Is the RAM Outdoorsman package available for both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models?
Yes, the RAM Outdoorsman package is available for both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models, providing options for different driving preferences.
7. Can the features of the package be customized?
No, the features and upgrades included in the Ram Outdoorsman package are fixed and cannot be customized.
8. Can the Ram Outdoorsman package be added to a used truck?
Yes, it is possible to add the Ram Outdoorsman package to a used truck, provided it is compatible with the desired model.
9. Does the package affect the truck’s fuel efficiency?
The Ram Outdoorsman package may slightly impact the fuel efficiency of the truck due to the added weight and off-road features. However, it is not a significant difference in most cases.
10. Is the Ram Outdoorsman package suitable for everyday use?
Yes, the Ram Outdoorsman package is designed to be versatile and can be used for everyday activities, in addition to outdoor adventures.
11. Does the package include any technology upgrades?
The Ram Outdoorsman package does not specifically include technology upgrades. However, certain models may offer optional technology packages that can be added separately.
12. Can the features of the Ram Outdoorsman package be installed aftermarket?
While it is possible to install certain features and upgrades offered by the Ram Outdoorsman package aftermarket, it is recommended to opt for the original package for optimal integration and performance.
In conclusion, the Ram Outdoorsman package enhances the capabilities of Ram trucks, making them well-suited for outdoor enthusiasts. With its off-road features, towing capabilities, and practical additions, it offers the perfect blend of ruggedness and convenience for those who love to explore the great outdoors.