What does out of range mean on monitor?

Have you ever encountered the frustrating message “out of range” on your monitor? This error message typically appears when your computer is sending a signal to the monitor that exceeds its maximum display capabilities. Understanding what this message means and how to resolve it can save you from the headache of an unusable screen. Let’s dive into the details!
What does “out of range” mean on a monitor?
**The term “out of range” on a monitor indicates that the signal being sent to the monitor is outside of the supported range of resolutions or refresh rates.**
Your monitor has a specific range of resolutions and refresh rates it can display. When your computer sends a signal that falls outside of these supported ranges, the monitor cannot properly display the image, resulting in the “out of range” error message.
It’s important to note that the supported range varies from monitor to monitor. Some monitors have a wider range than others, allowing for a greater variety of resolutions and refresh rates, while older or budget monitors may have more limited capabilities.
Why does the “out of range” message appear?
The “out of range” message appears when your computer’s graphics card or software is set to a resolution or refresh rate that exceeds what your monitor can handle. This can occur due to various reasons, such as:
- Selecting a resolution or refresh rate that is not supported by the monitor.
- Upgrading your monitor and not adjusting your computer’s display settings accordingly.
- Using an incompatible graphics card or driver.
- Running certain applications or games that automatically set the resolution or refresh rate outside of the monitor’s range.
Now let’s address some common questions related to the “out of range” error on a monitor:
1. Why can’t my monitor display the signal?
Monitors have specific capabilities, and when the signal exceeds these specifications, they are unable to properly display the image.
2. How can I fix the “out of range” error?
You can fix the “out of range” error by adjusting your computer’s display settings to a resolution and refresh rate supported by your monitor.
3. How do I change the resolution and refresh rate settings?
You can change the resolution and refresh rate settings through the display settings panel on your computer. This panel can usually be accessed by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting “Display settings” or a similar option.
4. What resolution and refresh rate should I choose?
You should choose a resolution and refresh rate that falls within the supported range provided by your monitor’s specifications. Check the user manual or the manufacturer’s website for the recommended settings.
5. Can using a higher resolution damage my monitor?
No, using a higher resolution will not damage your monitor. However, if the resolution exceeds the supported range, it will display the “out of range” error message or simply not show anything at all.
6. Why is the “out of range” error more common in gaming?
Gaming often involves pushing graphics cards to their limits, resulting in applications or games automatically setting resolutions or refresh rates that are outside of the monitor’s capabilities.
7. Is there a way to automatically adjust the resolution and refresh rate?
Some graphics card drivers or software may have features that can automatically adjust the resolution and refresh rate based on the connected monitor. Check your graphics card’s control panel for such options.
8. Can using an HDMI or DisplayPort cable solve the “out of range” error?
Using an HDMI or DisplayPort cable will not directly solve the “out of range” error. The cable only carries the signal, and it’s the resolution and refresh rate settings that need to be compatible with the monitor.
9. Can a faulty graphics card cause the “out of range” error?
Yes, a faulty graphics card or outdated drivers can cause the “out of range” error. Updating your graphics card drivers or replacing the faulty card may resolve the issue.
10. What should I do if I can’t access the display settings?
If you cannot access the display settings through the right-click menu, you can try accessing them through the Control Panel or by searching for “display settings” in the Windows search bar.
11. Does the operating system affect the “out of range” error?
No, the “out of range” error is not specifically related to the operating system. It is primarily caused by the resolution and refresh rate settings sent by your computer’s graphics card.
12. Can I fix the “out of range” error on a laptop?
Yes, the “out of range” error can occur on laptops as well. The solution involves adjusting the display settings, just like with a desktop computer.
In conclusion, the “out of range” error on a monitor signifies that the signal being sent exceeds the supported resolution or refresh rate. By adjusting your computer’s display settings to match your monitor’s capabilities, you can resolve this issue and enjoy a clear and stable display.