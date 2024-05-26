What does a 60 keyboard mean?

A 60% keyboard refers to a compact and minimalistic keyboard layout that omits the traditional number pad, function row, and arrow keys found on a standard full-sized keyboard. Despite its smaller size, the 60% keyboard provides a practical and efficient typing experience, making it a popular choice among gamers, programmers, and those seeking a clutter-free workspace.
What are the key features of a 60% keyboard?
A 60% keyboard typically retains the main alphanumeric keys, including letters, numbers, and symbols, but eliminates anything beyond that. It usually consists of around 61 keys, featuring a combination of modifier keys that can be used to access other functionalities.
Why would someone choose a 60% keyboard over a standard one?
Several reasons make a 60% keyboard a preferable choice for many:
- Portability: The compact size of a 60% keyboard allows for easy transportation and usage in confined spaces.
- Desktop space: With fewer keys, a 60% keyboard frees up valuable desktop real estate, creating a tidy and organized workspace.
- Ergonomics: The reduced layout encourages a more ergonomic typing position, as it reduces excessive reaching for distant keys.
- Customization: Many enthusiasts appreciate the customization options available with 60% keyboards, such as programmable key mappings and switch swapping.
- Aesthetic appeal: The sleek and minimalist design of 60% keyboards is visually appealing to those who prefer an uncluttered look.
What are the drawbacks of using a 60% keyboard?
Although 60% keyboards offer numerous advantages, they may not suit everyone’s needs. Here are a few limitations to consider:
- No dedicated arrow keys: Some users find it inconvenient to have to use secondary functions to access arrow keys.
- No numpad: Numeric entry becomes more tedious as there is no dedicated number pad.
- Learning curve: Those accustomed to standard keyboards may need time to adapt to the compact layout and the use of modifier keys.
- Reduced functionality: Certain keyboard shortcuts and multi-key combinations may be more challenging to execute due to the limited keys available.
What are the different layouts of a 60% keyboard?
While the 60% form factor is standard, there are several variations within this category:
- Standard 60%: This layout generally has no dedicated arrow keys, function row, or numpad.
- HHKB 60%: Inspired by the Happy Hacking Keyboard layout, it includes dedicated arrow keys, but no function row or numpad.
- 65%: A slight expansion over the 60% layout, adding dedicated arrow keys and an extra column of keys on the right side.
- 75%: Another slight expansion that includes dedicated arrow keys, the function row, and a few additional keys.
- Custom layouts: The world of mechanical keyboards allows for endless customization, enabling users to design unique layouts to fit their specific needs.
Are all 60% keyboards wireless?
No, not all 60% keyboards are wireless. The majority of 60% keyboards are available in both wired and wireless options, allowing users to choose according to their preferences.
Can a 60% keyboard be used for gaming?
Absolutely! 60% keyboards are excellent for gaming due to their compact design and ergonomic benefits. They provide easy access to commonly used gaming keys and can be used to execute complex commands with precision.
Are 60% keyboards compatible with all computer systems?
Yes, 60% keyboards are compatible with most computer systems. They connect via USB or Bluetooth and work seamlessly with Windows, macOS, and various Linux distributions.
Can a 60% keyboard be customized?
Yes, customization is one of the strengths of 60% keyboards. Many models are hot-swappable, allowing users to easily replace switches and keycaps. Additionally, they often offer programmable key mapping capabilities, enabling users to create unique layouts tailored to their preferences.
Are 60% keyboards suitable for programming?
Yes, 60% keyboards are highly suitable for programming. They provide a compact layout that promotes an efficient workflow for coders, minimizing finger movement and reaching for distant keys.
Are 60% keyboards quieter than full-sized keyboards?
The sound produced by a keyboard depends on various factors, such as the type of switches used and the typing technique of the user. While some 60% keyboards may come with quiet switches, it is not a defining characteristic of the form factor itself.
Can a 60% keyboard be used for office work?
Yes, 60% keyboards are suitable for office work as they provide a comfortable and clutter-free typing experience. The reduced layout promotes an ergonomic posture, and the compact design allows for efficient use of desk space.
Do 60% keyboards save power compared to larger keyboards?
Since power consumption primarily depends on the backlighting and wireless connectivity (if applicable), the size of the keyboard itself does not significantly impact power savings. However, wireless models may have power-saving features that help conserve battery life.
Are 60% keyboards more affordable than full-sized keyboards?
The price of a keyboard depends on various factors, including the brand, build quality, and additional features. While it is possible to find affordable 60% keyboards, high-end models with premium materials and advanced customization options can be more expensive.
Are 60% keyboards suitable for beginners?
Yes, 60% keyboards can be suitable for beginners, especially those who value a clean and uncluttered workspace. The compact layout encourages proper hand posture and provides a straightforward typing experience.
In summary, a 60% keyboard is a compact and minimalist keyboard that retains the essential keys while removing the number pad, function row, and arrow keys. It offers numerous advantages, including portability, space-saving, ergonomic benefits, customization options, and an aesthetically pleasing design. While there are limitations to consider, 60% keyboards are highly versatile and suitable for various purposes, including gaming and programming.