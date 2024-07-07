Black Ops is a highly immersive and adrenaline-pumping game that takes players deep into covert operations. In one of its most memorable scenes, players find themselves in front of a computer, required to enter specific commands. So, what exactly do you type on the computer in Black Ops? Let’s delve into this intriguing question and explore some related FAQs.
What do you type on the computer in Black Ops?
In Black Ops, to proceed past the computer sequence, players need to type the command “ZORK” into the console.
This iconic command is a subtle nod to an early text-based adventure game called “Zork,” which was created in the late 1970s. By incorporating this nostalgic reference, the developers added an extra layer of intrigue and nostalgia to the game.
Now, let’s tackle some additional commonly asked questions related to this computer sequence in Black Ops:
1. What happens after typing “ZORK” into the computer in Black Ops?
After successfully entering the “ZORK” command, the door to the next area in the game will unlock, allowing players to progress further.
2. Why did the developers choose the command “ZORK”?
The choice of “ZORK” as the command pays homage to the early days of video games and serves as a playful Easter egg for players familiar with the classic text-based adventure game.
3. Can you play “Zork” within Black Ops?
No, the inclusion of the “ZORK” command does not enable players to play the full text-based adventure game within Black Ops. It simply serves as an acknowledgment of the game’s impact on the industry.
4. Are there any other hidden commands in Black Ops?
While “ZORK” is the most prominent hidden command in Black Ops, there may be other Easter eggs awaiting discovery by curious players. Exploring the game thoroughly might unveil additional secrets.
5. Was “Zork” a popular game back in the day?
Indeed, “Zork” was incredibly popular during its time. Developed by a group of students at MIT, the text-based adventure game captivated players with its engaging narrative and challenging puzzles.
6. Can I access “Zork” outside of Black Ops?
Absolutely! “Zork” is widely available to play online or as a standalone downloadable game. If you’re feeling nostalgic or curious about the game’s origins, give it a try.
7. What other games have hidden references or Easter eggs?
Several games incorporate hidden references or Easter eggs as a way to engage players and create a sense of discovery. Some notable examples include “Grand Theft Auto V,” “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” and “Portal.”
8. Can the “ZORK” command be used in other Call of Duty games?
While the “ZORK” command is not typically present in other Call of Duty games, developers occasionally include unexpected Easter eggs in their titles. It’s always worth exploring and experimenting!
9. Does the “ZORK” command affect gameplay in any way?
Apart from unlocking the door and allowing players to progress, the “ZORK” command itself does not directly affect gameplay. It is more of a novelty inclusion for those who recognize and appreciate its significance.
10. Are there any other interactive computer sequences in Black Ops?
Black Ops features various interactive moments throughout its gameplay, but the “ZORK” command sequence is one of the most memorable. It stands out due to its nostalgic reference and unique approach.
11. Can I find secret codes or hidden messages in Black Ops?
While secret codes and hidden messages are popular game elements, Black Ops does not contain any notable secret codes or hidden messages beyond the “ZORK” command.
12. Have other video games referenced “Zork”?
Yes, “Zork” has been referenced in numerous other video games, further emphasizing its impact on the industry. Games like “World of Warcraft,” “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” and “Fallout: New Vegas” have all paid homage to “Zork” in various ways.
As players journey through the gripping world of Black Ops, the inclusion of the “ZORK” command adds a touch of nostalgia and adventure. Whether you revel in the memory of playing “Zork” or are discovering it for the first time, this hidden gem brings a unique element of surprise to the game, making it an unforgettable experience.