What CPU cooler should I get for ryzen 5 3600?
The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is a powerful processor that requires an equally capable CPU cooler to keep temperatures in check. The stock cooler that comes with the Ryzen 5 3600 is decent for normal use, but if you plan on overclocking or pushing your system to its limits, you might want to consider upgrading to a third-party cooler for better cooling performance.
One popular choice for the Ryzen 5 3600 is the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo. This budget-friendly cooler offers excellent cooling performance and is compatible with a wide range of CPUs, including the Ryzen 5 3600. The Hyper 212 Evo features a tower heatsink design with four direct contact heat pipes, a 120mm PWM fan, and easy installation.
Another great option for the Ryzen 5 3600 is the Noctua NH-D15. This high-end air cooler provides superior cooling performance and is known for its quiet operation. The NH-D15 features a dual tower heatsink with six copper heat pipes, two 140mm PWM fans, and support for up to 64mm tall memory modules.
If you prefer liquid cooling, the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum is a top choice for the Ryzen 5 3600. This all-in-one liquid cooler features a 240mm radiator, two ML120 RGB PWM fans, and RGB lighting for a stylish look. The H100i RGB Platinum offers excellent cooling performance and is easy to install thanks to its tool-free mounting system.
Ultimately, the CPU cooler you choose for your Ryzen 5 3600 will depend on your budget, performance needs, and aesthetic preferences. Make sure to consider factors such as cooling performance, noise level, compatibility, and ease of installation when selecting a cooler for your system.
FAQs:
1. Is the stock cooler that comes with the Ryzen 5 3600 sufficient for normal use?
Yes, the stock cooler that comes with the Ryzen 5 3600 is sufficient for normal use, but may not be enough for overclocking.
2. Does the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo support the Ryzen 5 3600?
Yes, the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo is compatible with the Ryzen 5 3600.
3. How many heat pipes does the Noctua NH-D15 have?
The Noctua NH-D15 features six copper heat pipes for superior cooling performance.
4. Can the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum fit in most PC cases?
Yes, the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum features a 240mm radiator that can fit in most mid-tower and full-tower PC cases.
5. Does the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo come with a fan?
Yes, the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo comes with a 120mm PWM fan for efficient cooling.
6. How many fans does the Noctua NH-D15 have?
The Noctua NH-D15 comes with two 140mm PWM fans for optimal cooling performance.
7. Is liquid cooling better than air cooling for the Ryzen 5 3600?
Liquid cooling can offer better cooling performance than air cooling, but it also comes at a higher price point.
8. Does the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum require a separate controller for RGB lighting?
No, the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum features integrated RGB lighting and does not require a separate controller.
9. Can the Noctua NH-D15 support tall memory modules?
Yes, the Noctua NH-D15 can support memory modules up to 64mm tall.
10. Is the installation process of the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo easy?
Yes, the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo features an easy installation process with its tool-free mounting system.
11. Does the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum come with pre-applied thermal paste?
Yes, the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum comes with pre-applied thermal paste for easy installation.
12. Can the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo be used for other CPUs besides the Ryzen 5 3600?
Yes, the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo is compatible with a wide range of CPUs, making it a versatile option for different systems.