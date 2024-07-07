What company introduced the personal computer in 1977 weegy?

In 1977, a company by the name of **Apple** introduced the first personal computer, known as the Apple II. This groundbreaking device revolutionized the way individuals interacted with computers and eventually paved the way for the modern personal computer we know today.
Related FAQs:
1. What were the features of the Apple II?
The Apple II came with a built-in keyboard, color graphics, sound capabilities, and expansion slots, allowing users to customize their computing experience.
2. How did the Apple II differ from previous computers?
The Apple II stood out from its predecessor, the Apple I, and other early computers by being the first to offer a complete package with a user-friendly design and extensive software support.
3. Were there any competitors to the Apple II in 1977?
Yes, the Apple II faced competition from other companies like Commodore and RadioShack, which also introduced their own personal computers around the same time.
4. Did the Apple II achieve commercial success?
Yes, the Apple II became incredibly successful, establishing Apple as a major player in the personal computer industry and setting the stage for their future innovations.
5. How did the introduction of the Apple II impact the computing industry?
The Apple II popularized the concept of personal computing and played a significant role in expanding the accessibility of computers to everyday users.
6. Did the Apple II have a significant impact on software development?
Absolutely. The Apple II’s open architecture and widespread use made it an attractive platform for developers, leading to an abundance of software applications being created for the platform.
7. What was the price of the Apple II in 1977?
The base model of the Apple II was priced at $1,298, which was considered relatively affordable compared to other computers at the time.
8. How did the Apple II evolve over time?
The Apple II went through several iterations and improvements, including the introduction of enhanced graphics, more memory, and additional peripherals to enhance its capabilities.
9. Can the Apple II still be used today?
Yes, there is still a dedicated community of enthusiasts and collectors who actively use and preserve Apple II computers today.
10. Did the success of the Apple II lead to further innovations from Apple?
Absolutely. The success of the Apple II provided the financial stability and momentum for Apple to continue innovating, leading to the creation of iconic products like the Macintosh and iPhone.
11. Who was the key figure behind the development of the Apple II?
The Apple II was primarily developed by Steve Wozniak, one of Apple’s co-founders, who was responsible for designing its hardware and programming its software.
12. How did the Apple II influence future computer designs?
The Apple II introduced many design principles and features that are still present in modern computers, such as a keyboard and monitor integrated into a single unit, expansion slots for customizability, and user-friendly interfaces.