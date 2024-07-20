**What browsers does Covenant Eyes monitor?**
Covenant Eyes is a popular internet accountability software that helps individuals and families maintain healthy online habits. As a monitoring tool, it keeps track of the online activities of users to provide reports and alerts that encourage responsible internet usage. Now, let’s address the question directly: **What browsers does Covenant Eyes monitor?**
Covenant Eyes is designed to work seamlessly with various web browsers, ensuring that users can be held accountable across different platforms. The software is compatible with the following browsers:
1. **Google Chrome:** With the majority of internet users utilizing Google Chrome, it’s crucial that Covenant Eyes works effectively with this browser. Users can rest assured that their online activities on Chrome are being monitored.
2. **Mozilla Firefox:** Known for its customizable features and open-source nature, Firefox is another browser that Covenant Eyes is fully compatible with. This ensures monitoring capabilities regardless of the preferred browser.
3. **Microsoft Edge:** As Microsoft’s official web browser, Edge is widely used by individuals on Windows operating systems. Covenant Eyes recognizes the importance of monitoring this browser and offers full compatibility.
4. **Safari:** Covenant Eyes is not limited to Windows users; it also supports Safari, Apple’s default browser. Mac users can be confident that their online activities are visible and monitored using this software.
Now that we have answered the main question, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can I use Covenant Eyes on my mobile devices?
Yes, Covenant Eyes offers mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices, allowing monitoring and accountability wherever you use your smartphone or tablet.
2. Does Covenant Eyes monitor incognito or private browsing modes?
Covenant Eyes still monitors internet activity even while using private browsing modes, providing a comprehensive view of the user’s online habits.
3. Is Covenant Eyes compatible with Internet Explorer?
While Covenant Eyes used to support Internet Explorer, updates and improvements in its service meant discontinuation of compatibility with this browser as of November 2020.
4. Can Covenant Eyes monitor internet activity on gaming consoles or smart devices?
No, Covenant Eyes does not currently monitor internet activity on gaming consoles or smart devices. It primarily focuses on monitoring web browsing on traditional browsers.
5. Does Covenant Eyes monitor social media activity?
Covenant Eyes does not directly monitor activity on individual social media platforms. However, it does capture website URLs accessed, allowing accountability partners to identify the use of social media platforms.
6. Can Covenant Eyes differentiate between multiple users on the same computer or device?
Yes, Covenant Eyes has a feature called “Person Switching” that allows users on shared devices or computers to have separate accountability reports.
7. Will Covenant Eyes slow down my internet browsing?
Covenant Eyes is designed to have minimal impact on browsing speed. While there may be a slight reduction in performance, many users do not notice any significant difference.
8. Does Covenant Eyes track the content of encrypted websites (https)?
No, Covenant Eyes cannot directly monitor the content of encrypted websites due to the security protocols in place. However, it still tracks the URLs accessed on these sites.
9. Can Covenant Eyes block certain websites or content?
Covenant Eyes primarily focuses on accountability and reporting rather than content blocking. However, users can utilize additional tools like blocking software or filters in conjunction with Covenant Eyes to restrict specific content.
10. Will Covenant Eyes show up as an installed program or extension on my computer or device?
Yes, Covenant Eyes will appear as an installed program or extension, as it needs to be running in the background to provide accurate monitoring and reporting.
11. Does Covenant Eyes support multiple languages?
Yes, Covenant Eyes is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, and more.
12. Can I customize the level of monitoring and filtering within Covenant Eyes?
Yes, Covenant Eyes allows users to customize settings according to their preferences, including adjusting monitoring sensitivity, adding SafeSearch filters, and tailoring reports to fit individual needs.