What are the 3 locks on a keyboard?

When it comes to keyboards, most people are familiar with the basic keys that allow us to input words and commands. However, there are also several locks on a keyboard that serve specific purposes. These locks help in modifying the keyboard’s functionality and can be quite useful in certain situations. So let’s dive in and explore the three locks commonly found on keyboards.
Caps Lock
The Caps Lock key is one of the most well-known locks on a keyboard. When activated, it capitalizes all the letters you type, allowing you to type in all uppercase letters without having to manually hold the Shift key. This feature is useful when you need to type in a long string of uppercase text, such as when typing an acronym or shouting in an online chat. However, it’s important to remember to turn it off once you’re done, as typing with Caps Lock unintentionally activated can lead to quite a bit of frustration.
Num Lock
The Num Lock key, short for “number lock,” is another commonly used lock. Its main function is to switch between the numeric keypad’s primary function and alternative function, which includes navigation keys, such as Home, End, Page Up, and Page Down. When Num Lock is off, the numeric keypad acts as an extended set of arrow keys, allowing for precise navigation within documents or spreadsheets. However, when Num Lock is turned on, the keypad works as a number entry pad. This lock proves particularly handy when working with a significant amount of numerical data or when you need to minimize hand movement between the mouse and keyboard.
Scroll Lock
The Scroll Lock key is perhaps the least commonly used lock on a keyboard, but it still holds its purpose in specific scenarios. Initially developed for use with the old DOS-based computer systems, Scroll Lock was designed to modify how the arrow keys behave within a window. However, its function has evolved over time, and nowadays, Scroll Lock is not always supported in all applications. In some programs, Scroll Lock is used to control scrolling behavior, while in others, it does nothing at all.
