What are glasses for computer use called?

With the increasing amount of time we spend in front of computer screens, it’s no wonder that our eyes often suffer from strain and fatigue. To combat these issues, eyewear specifically designed for computer use has become increasingly popular. These glasses, commonly known as computer glasses, can greatly alleviate the discomfort associated with prolonged screen time and provide a more comfortable and focused viewing experience.
What are computer glasses?
**Computer glasses** are specialized eyewear designed to assist individuals who spend significant amounts of time in front of digital devices, such as computers, smartphones, and tablets. They typically have special lenses that incorporate anti-reflective coatings and blue light filters to reduce eye strain and minimize the negative effects of blue light exposure.
How do computer glasses work?
Computer glasses work by optimizing vision specifically for screen use. They usually feature lenses that are different from regular prescription glasses. These lenses help reduce eye strain by providing a more relaxed focus at the typical distance between the eyes and a digital screen, usually around 20-26 inches away.
What are the benefits of using computer glasses?
Using computer glasses can provide several benefits, including:
- Reduced eye strain and fatigue
- Improved visual comfort
- Enhanced contrast perception
- Minimized glare and reflections
- Decreased risk of dry eyes
Do I need a prescription for computer glasses?
It depends. If you already wear prescription glasses or contact lenses for vision correction, you may need to consult an eye care professional to get computer glasses with the appropriate prescription. However, if you don’t require vision correction, you can opt for non-prescription computer glasses available over-the-counter.
Are computer glasses only for people with vision problems?
No, computer glasses are not exclusively for individuals with vision problems. Even those with 20/20 vision can benefit from wearing computer glasses as they help reduce eye strain and improve visual comfort during extended screen time.
Can I wear computer glasses all day?
It is generally safe to wear computer glasses all day, especially if you find relief from eye strain and discomfort while wearing them. However, it’s essential to take regular breaks and practice good eye care habits, such as blinking frequently, focusing on distant objects, and adjusting screen settings for optimal viewing conditions.
Are computer glasses suitable for gaming?
Yes, computer glasses can be beneficial for gamers who spend long hours in front of screens. They reduce eye strain, enhance contrast perception, and minimize the negative effects of blue light exposure, leading to a more comfortable gaming experience.
Can I use computer glasses with prescription contacts?
Absolutely! Computer glasses can be used in conjunction with prescription contacts. They provide additional support to alleviate eye strain caused by digital screens and work synergistically with contact lenses to improve overall visual comfort.
Can I wear computer glasses if I have astigmatism?
Yes, computer glasses can be customized to correct astigmatism. An eye care professional can prescribe computer glasses with lenses that correct both astigmatism and other vision issues you may have.
Can I use computer glasses if I already wear progressive lenses?
Yes, computer glasses can be beneficial for individuals who already wear progressive lenses. While progressive lenses are designed to provide multiple focal points, computer glasses are specifically optimized for the intermediate viewing distance required for screen use.
Do computer glasses block blue light?
Yes, many computer glasses have lenses that incorporate blue light filters. These filters help reduce your exposure to potentially harmful blue light emitted by digital screens, which can lead to eye strain and disrupt your sleep cycles.
Can I buy computer glasses online?
Absolutely! Many reputable online retailers offer a wide range of computer glasses options. However, it’s crucial to have your prescription information up-to-date so you can order the correct lenses. If you’re unsure about your prescription, it’s always advisable to consult an eye care professional.
In conclusion
Computer glasses are an excellent investment for anyone who spends extended periods in front of digital screens. They provide comfort, reduce eye strain, and help mitigate the negative effects of blue light exposure. Whether you have existing vision problems or not, computer glasses can significantly improve your visual comfort and overall screen viewing experience.