What are all the keyboard symbols?

If you have ever looked closely at your computer keyboard, you may have noticed that it is full of a variety of symbols. These symbols serve different purposes, ranging from punctuation marks and mathematical operators to special characters and function keys. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the most commonly used keyboard symbols and their functions.
The Main Keyboard Symbols:
1. **Letters and Numbers**: The basic keyboard symbols include the 26 letters of the alphabet (A-Z) and the 10 digits (0-9). They allow you to type text and numbers respectively.
2. **Punctuation Marks**: Punctuation marks such as the period (.), comma (,), question mark (?), and exclamation mark (!) are essential for proper grammar and sentence structure.
3. **Shift Symbol (!@#$%^&*)**: The Shift key allows you to access a different set of symbols on the keyboard. When you hold down the Shift key and press a number or letter, you can type symbols like an exclamation mark (!), at symbol (@), hashtag (#), dollar sign ($), percent symbol (%), caret (^), ampersand (&), and asterisk (*) among others.
4. **Space Bar ( )**: This wide key allows you to insert spaces between words and elements in your text.
5. **Enter/Return (⮐)**: The Enter or Return key moves the cursor to the next line or executes a command, depending on the context. In certain applications, it is used to submit a form or confirm an action.
6. **Backspace (⌫)**: The Backspace key is used to delete the character to the left of the cursor. It allows for easy correction of typing errors.
7. **Delete (⌦)**: The Delete key is used to delete the character to the right of the cursor. It functions similarly to the Backspace key but operates in the opposite direction.
8. **Tab (⇥)**: The Tab key is used to create an indentation or move the cursor to the next selectable element within a form or document.
9. **Caps Lock (⇪)**: When activated, the Caps Lock key capitalizes all letters when typing. By pressing it again, you can return to lowercase letters.
Other Keyboard Symbols:
1. What is the function of the Esc key?
The Escape key (Esc) is used to interrupt or cancel an operation, close a dialog box, or exit a full-screen mode.
2. What does the Alt key do?
The Alt (alternate) key, when pressed in combination with other keys, enables various special functions and shortcuts in applications.
3. What does the Ctrl key do?
The Control (Ctrl) key, often used in combination with other keys, allows you to perform various actions such as copying, pasting, and undoing.
4. What is the purpose of the Windows key (⊞ Win)?
The Windows key is used as a modifier key in combination with other keys to access the Start menu, open shortcuts, or execute system commands.
5. What are the function keys (F1-F12) used for?
The function keys (F1-F12) have different functions depending on the software or operating system you are using. They can perform actions such as opening help menus, refreshing a page, or adjusting audio settings.
6. What are the arrow keys (↑↓←→) used for?
The arrow keys are used to move the cursor or selection in different directions: up, down, left, and right.
7. What do the Home and End keys do?
The Home key moves the cursor to the beginning of a line, while the End key moves it to the end of a line.
8. What does the Insert key (Ins) do?
The Insert key toggles between the insert and overwrite modes for text editing. In insert mode, new characters are inserted at the cursor, while in overwrite mode, new characters replace existing text.
9. What is the Scroll Lock key (ScrLk) used for?
The Scroll Lock key, when enabled, modifies the behavior of the arrow keys, allowing you to scroll through a document without changing the cursor position.
10. What is the purpose of the Num Lock key (NumLk)?
The Num Lock key, when activated, enables the use of the numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard, allowing you to enter numbers and perform calculations.
11. What does the Print Screen key (PrtSc/SysRq) do?
Pressing the Print Screen key captures a screenshot of the entire screen or all connected screens, depending on the operating system.
12. What is the Pause/Break (Break) key used for?
The Pause/Break key, often found in combination with the Scroll Lock key, is used to interrupt or pause the execution of a program or scroll through large documents.
In conclusion, the keyboard symbols mentioned above play vital roles in our daily computer usage. Understanding these symbols allows us to navigate through applications, execute commands, type text, and perform various other functions efficiently.