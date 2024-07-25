What acpi power state describes when the computer is off?

ACPI (Advanced Configuration and Power Interface) is a standard for power management in modern computer systems. It allows the operating system to control the power settings of various hardware components. ACPI defines several power states, commonly known as ACPI power states or system sleep states, which describe the different power levels and functionality of a computer system. When the computer is powered off, it is in the ACPI power state called S5 (G2), also known as Soft Off or Mechanical Off.
What are some related or similar FAQs about ACPI power states?
1. What is ACPI?
2. What are ACPI power states?
ACPI power states, also known as system sleep states, define the different levels of power and functionality of a computer system.
3. How many ACPI power states are there?
There are generally six ACPI power states, namely S0, S1, S2, S3, S4, and S5.
4. What is the difference between standby and hibernate?
Standby (S3) and hibernate (S4) are ACPI power states. In standby, the computer consumes minimal power and can quickly resume operation, while in hibernate, the computer saves the current state to disk and shuts down completely.
5. What is the purpose of ACPI power states?
ACPI power states provide a standardized way to manage power consumption and control the functionality of computer systems based on their power requirements.
6. What is S0 (G0) power state?
S0 is the ACPI power state representing a fully operational computer system, also known as working state or fully on.
7. What is S1 (G1) power state?
S1 is the ACPI power state representing a low-power mode in which the CPU and RAM are still powered, but other devices are powered down.
8. What is S2 (G1) power state?
S2 is the ACPI power state representing a slightly deeper sleep mode compared to S1, with more devices powered down.
9. What is S3 (G1) power state?
S3 is the ACPI power state representing standby or sleep mode in which the computer is in a low-power state, with minimal power consumption. The RAM is still powered to retain data, and the system can quickly resume operation.
10. What is S4 (G2) power state?
S4 is the ACPI power state representing hibernate mode, where the computer saves the current system state to disk and shuts down completely.
11. What is the difference between soft off (S5) and hibernate (S4)?
While in hibernate (S4), the computer saves the system state to disk and shuts down completely, soft off (S5) represents a completely powered-off state without saving the system state.
12. Can the computer be powered on from the S5 state?
No, the computer cannot be powered on directly from the S5 state. It requires the user to initiate the power on process by pressing the power button or through an external event such as Wake-on-LAN (WoL).